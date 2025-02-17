The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian

San Diego Restaurant Week: The Grill at Torrey Pines

Calling all foodies! Read what writers Jonathan Zhang and Camelia Tzadok have to say about their dining experiences at San Diego Restaurant Week. With seven days and five prix fixe menus, each with three to four courses, these two certainly have a lot on their plate! Read about their experience at The Grill at Torrey Pines, a cozy dining spot overlooking the Torrey Pines Golf Course.
Byline photo of Jonathan Zhang
Byline photo of Camelia Tzadok
Jonathan Zhang and Camelia Tzadok
Feb 17, 2025
Photo by Jonathan Zhang/ UCSD Guardian

Note: A prix fixe menu, derived from the French term for “fixed price,” is a multi-course meal with pre-selected dishes. To view The Grill’s prix fixe menu, click here. Some dishes on this menu were adjusted to accommodate a dairy allergy. 

Tucked away in the back of the fairytale-esque sprawling hotel grounds of The Lodge at Torrey Pines is The Grill. This restaurant is known for its welcoming atmosphere and view of the iconic Torrey Pines Golf Course. Situated between grandiose evergreens, the warm glow of fire pits outside and the soothing live music make it the epitome of class and charm. The Grill at Torrey Pines sweeps patrons off their feet and transports them to an idyllic and luxurious cabin in nature

Upon arrival, we were greeted by exceptionally friendly staff and seated inside, surrounded by a beautiful dark wood and leather interior, decorated with impressionist coastal landscapes. Tables at The Grill have a view of the kitchen, where patrons can watch the bustling chefs crafting the cuisine. Gilmore Girls fans will immediately be reminded of Richard’s exclusive high society country club.

Citrus Salad (Photo by Jonathan Zhang)

The first course of the night was a citrus salad and creamy parsnip soup. Rose-colored grapefruit wedges and delicately sliced orange rounds sat atop the salad’s crunchy spring mix — a visually stunning array of colors. The buttery and soft fruit added an abundance of both zest and sweetness to the salad, which was a perfect complement to the tangy, slightly tart dressing and the nuttiness of the pecans sprinkled on top. The salad was fresh and flavorful, transporting us from the bleak San Diego winter back to the sweet summertime. While the salad is usually topped with goat cheese, the restaurant kindly removed it to accommodate our dairy allergy. 

The coffee-colored parsnip soup came in a small mug and was topped with shards of freshly fried parsnips. While aesthetically simple, its flavors were anything but: with deep, earthy undertones and plenty of cream swirled in, every sip was delightful and rich. Though the blended soup alone may have caused texture fatigue, the fried parsnip chips worked wonderfully to break up our tasting. 

Wood Grilled ‘Cardiff Crack’ (Photo by Jonathan Zhang)

For the entrees, we ordered the wood-grilled “Cardiff Crack” and smoked Niman pork loin. The name “Cardiff Crack” comes from a beef cut sold at Seaside Market in Cardiff-by-the-Sea and earned its moniker for being addictingly delicious. The Grill has a custom-built wood-burning rotisserie which gives its steak a unique, deep, smoky flavor. The meat sat atop herby golden potatoes which were pan-fried in rich olive oil and soft, earthy, and umami mushrooms. Paired with a flavorful and fresh chimichurri and a lavish olive oil drizzle, the flavors blended together beautifully for soft and succulent bites.

Smoked Niman Pork Loin (Photo by Jonathan Zhang)

Like the “Cardiff Crack,” the smoked Niman pork loin also had a smoky essence. Sleeping on a bed of swiss chard leaves with drops of balsamic dotting the edges of the plate, the pork was intensely dense and sweet, though a tad dry. Its dryness was cut through with a hefty side of creamy parmesan herb polenta. It was mostly smooth with a few unfortunate lumps and was ultra-cheesy, akin to a luxurious mac and cheese. 

Our meal ended with a gigantic slice of chocolate layer cake and a scoop of lemon sorbet — the latter of which was not originally listed on the prix fixe menu.

Chocolate Layer Cake (Photo by Jonathan Zhang)

The chocolate treat had huge layers of moist chocolate cake fixed together with gooey chocolate ganache. A sea salt caramel drizzle was artistically splattered across the plate like an abstract Jackson Pollock painting. Every bite of this decadent cake was delightful, and the combination of chocolate and caramel could satisfy even the sweetest tooth.

Balancing out the incredibly sweet cake, the lemon sorbet went a bit too far on the opposite end of the spectrum. The extreme sourness of each bite made our eyes squint, as if we were biting directly into a fresh lemon; there was not enough sugar to tame the zest. 

Alongside the venue’s cozy and luxurious ambiance, the dishes at The Grill at Torrey Pines provided a modern twist, featuring a cast of intense and distinctively exuberant flavors. Whether you’re staying at the five-star The Lodge at Torrey Pines, teeing up on the scenic Torrey Pines Golf Course, or just a couple of college students enjoying a rare night of luxury, The Grill at Torrey Pines is an excellent choice for an outstanding dining experience. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Jonathan Zhang
Jonathan Zhang, Senior Staff Writer
Foodie fanatic and comedy connoisseur.
Camelia Tzadok
Camelia Tzadok, Staff Writer
Camelia is a second year Literature and Writing major. She loves coffee, flowers, and her pets.
More to Discover
More in Lifestyle
I took my parents to MNGO Cafe: A Contreras family review
I took my parents to MNGO Cafe: A Contreras family review
San Diego Restaurant Week: George’s at the Cove
San Diego Restaurant Week: George’s at the Cove
San Diego Restaurant Week: The Cork and Craft
San Diego Restaurant Week: The Cork and Craft
Finding love in a hopeless place: A single journalist’s quest to find the meaning of love
Finding love in a hopeless place: A single journalist’s quest to find the meaning of love
San Diego Restaurant Week: Glass Box
San Diego Restaurant Week: Glass Box
Live DJs, La Jolla, and the existential spiral of senior year
Live DJs, La Jolla, and the existential spiral of senior year