San Diego Restaurant Week: The Grill at Torrey Pines

Note: A prix fixe menu, derived from the French term for “fixed price,” is a multi-course meal with pre-selected dishes. To view The Grill’s prix fixe menu, click here. Some dishes on this menu were adjusted to accommodate a dairy allergy.

Tucked away in the back of the fairytale-esque sprawling hotel grounds of The Lodge at Torrey Pines is The Grill. This restaurant is known for its welcoming atmosphere and view of the iconic Torrey Pines Golf Course. Situated between grandiose evergreens, the warm glow of fire pits outside and the soothing live music make it the epitome of class and charm. The Grill at Torrey Pines sweeps patrons off their feet and transports them to an idyllic and luxurious cabin in nature

Upon arrival, we were greeted by exceptionally friendly staff and seated inside, surrounded by a beautiful dark wood and leather interior, decorated with impressionist coastal landscapes. Tables at The Grill have a view of the kitchen, where patrons can watch the bustling chefs crafting the cuisine. Gilmore Girls fans will immediately be reminded of Richard’s exclusive high society country club.

The first course of the night was a citrus salad and creamy parsnip soup. Rose-colored grapefruit wedges and delicately sliced orange rounds sat atop the salad’s crunchy spring mix — a visually stunning array of colors. The buttery and soft fruit added an abundance of both zest and sweetness to the salad, which was a perfect complement to the tangy, slightly tart dressing and the nuttiness of the pecans sprinkled on top. The salad was fresh and flavorful, transporting us from the bleak San Diego winter back to the sweet summertime. While the salad is usually topped with goat cheese, the restaurant kindly removed it to accommodate our dairy allergy.

The coffee-colored parsnip soup came in a small mug and was topped with shards of freshly fried parsnips. While aesthetically simple, its flavors were anything but: with deep, earthy undertones and plenty of cream swirled in, every sip was delightful and rich. Though the blended soup alone may have caused texture fatigue, the fried parsnip chips worked wonderfully to break up our tasting.

For the entrees, we ordered the wood-grilled “Cardiff Crack” and smoked Niman pork loin. The name “Cardiff Crack” comes from a beef cut sold at Seaside Market in Cardiff-by-the-Sea and earned its moniker for being addictingly delicious. The Grill has a custom-built wood-burning rotisserie which gives its steak a unique, deep, smoky flavor. The meat sat atop herby golden potatoes which were pan-fried in rich olive oil and soft, earthy, and umami mushrooms. Paired with a flavorful and fresh chimichurri and a lavish olive oil drizzle, the flavors blended together beautifully for soft and succulent bites.

Like the “Cardiff Crack,” the smoked Niman pork loin also had a smoky essence. Sleeping on a bed of swiss chard leaves with drops of balsamic dotting the edges of the plate, the pork was intensely dense and sweet, though a tad dry. Its dryness was cut through with a hefty side of creamy parmesan herb polenta. It was mostly smooth with a few unfortunate lumps and was ultra-cheesy, akin to a luxurious mac and cheese.

Our meal ended with a gigantic slice of chocolate layer cake and a scoop of lemon sorbet — the latter of which was not originally listed on the prix fixe menu.

The chocolate treat had huge layers of moist chocolate cake fixed together with gooey chocolate ganache. A sea salt caramel drizzle was artistically splattered across the plate like an abstract Jackson Pollock painting. Every bite of this decadent cake was delightful, and the combination of chocolate and caramel could satisfy even the sweetest tooth.

Balancing out the incredibly sweet cake, the lemon sorbet went a bit too far on the opposite end of the spectrum. The extreme sourness of each bite made our eyes squint, as if we were biting directly into a fresh lemon; there was not enough sugar to tame the zest.

Alongside the venue’s cozy and luxurious ambiance, the dishes at The Grill at Torrey Pines provided a modern twist, featuring a cast of intense and distinctively exuberant flavors. Whether you’re staying at the five-star The Lodge at Torrey Pines, teeing up on the scenic Torrey Pines Golf Course, or just a couple of college students enjoying a rare night of luxury, The Grill at Torrey Pines is an excellent choice for an outstanding dining experience.