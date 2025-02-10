A&E’s Valentine’s Day Movie Marathon

One pair, four hearts: “The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants” as a Galentine’s film

Valentine’s Day is usually reserved for romantic lovers, but why should that be the case when the deep, steadfast bond of female friendship is just as fulfilling? “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” (2005) is a classic flick for those of us who grew up in the early 2000s. It beautifully captures the kind of platonic love that transcends growing up, heartbreak, and becoming independent.

The movie follows four best friends — Tibby (Amber Tamblyn), Lena (Alexis Bledel), Carmen (America Ferrera), and Bridget (Blake Lively) — who typically spend every summer together, until the summer prior to their junior year when they go their separate ways in pursuit personal goals. Despite the distance, they remain connected through co-ownership of a pair of jeans that magically fits each of them perfectly. The elasticity of these pants represent the flexibility of growing into adulthood. While these transitions can be isolating, the girls’ connection through the pants shows that they are able to grow into their own while remaining a perfect fit as best friends.

On a holiday when romantic love often takes the spotlight, “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” is a perfect watch to remind us of the power of platonic bonds — an unwavering, long lasting, and gratifying love. This Valentine’s Day, celebrate your sisters, friends, and other kindred spirits who bring you laughter, love, and unforgettable memories!

– Lina Mauk, Senior Staff Writer

An unconventional Valentine’s Day: “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

Now, I know what you’re probably thinking, but bear with me. “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004) is undeniably a Valentine’s movie, especially if you’re like me and reject the need for a holiday that commercializes romantic love. The story begins with Joel (Jim Carrey) scribbling in his journal, skipping work, and catching a train to Montauk. On the frigid beach in the dead of winter, he spots a bright orange-haired girl in a matching sweatshirt, and the two make awkward conversation on their train back into New York City, bonding over an inexplicable unease they felt that morning. They get to know one another with a slightly awkward yet endearing “first date,” after which Clementine (Kate Winslet) hollers at Joel from her window and says, “Wish me a happy Valentine’s Day when you call!”

Even though it is one of the more devastating movies I continue to revisit, this film never fails to put a smile on my face and simultaneously make me cry. The editing is exceptional, flashing back and forth between the past and present in Joel and Clementine’s lives. When Clementine erases Joel from her memory after their two-year relationship comes to a crushing end, Joel, bitter and heartbroken, decides he wants the same procedure. We weave through his memories in and out of real time where technicians Stan (Mark Ruffalo) and Patrick (Elijah Wood) perform the torturous work on Joel’s subconscious.

Carrey and Winslet bring warmth and humor to this truly agonizing story, but their lightheartedness never takes away from the weight of their emotions. Although, at its core, it is a gut-wrenching watch, “Eternal Sunshine” instills in the viewer a feeling of freedom. It is a terrifying thing to be known and loved — and even more so to be forgotten — but oftentimes, it is worth the risk. I love this film for reminding me that not all things are meant to last, but whatever is meant for you will find a way to stay.

–Arshia Singh, Senior Staff Writer

Love can’t be bought: “Companion”

Valentine’s Day is a strange holiday. Far detached from its roots in Christian tradition, Valentine’s Day now represents the commodification of love and relationships. Instead of their usual displays of affection, couples are led to believe that the only way to express their love on Feb. 14 is by buying mass-produced boxes of chocolate and a dozen red roses. This notion of buying love — or rather, companionship — is reflected in the movie “Companion,” director Drew Hancock’s latest contribution to the science fiction horror scene.

Hollywood’s latest Scream Queen, Sophie Thatcher, continues her reign as the character Iris, an AI sex robot and pseudo-girlfriend rented out by Josh (Jack Quaid). The film follows their weekend getaway, which quickly goes wrong and spirals into a final girl slasher. “Companion” brilliantly presents us with the scariest villain of all: the white-privileged incel male. It is laugh-out-loud funny and a welcome addition to the “Good for Her” cinematic universe.

While it is advertised as a sci-fi horror, I think “Companion” is less scary than it is thrilling. In fact, the marketing of the film made a lot of mistakes, with one of the trailers completely spoiling the fact that Iris is a robot, a detail that would have made the viewing experience infinitely better if revealed organically. Nonetheless, “Companion” has plenty of other twists to keep your head spinning and watching it with friends or a partner will undoubtedly be a worthwhile viewing experience. If you’re looking for something fun and thrilling to do this Valentine’s Day, I would definitely recommend you give it a watch.

– Thi Tran, Contributing Writer

The most magical rom-com of all: Revisit “Enchanted” this Valentine’s Day

I remember my elementary school-aged brain rewiring when I watched my very first rom-com: Disney’s 2007 musical “Enchanted.” The catchy melodies and bright colors had me glued to the screen as a kid, and the compelling lead performances and delightful satire of Disney’s own fairytale cliches have made it a film I continue to rewatch to this day.

The film tells the story of Giselle (Amy Adams), a cartoon girl who dreams of capturing the elusive happily-ever-after with a handsome prince (James Marsden). A universe-jumping journey into the gritty streets of New York makes her wonder if the fairytale ending she had always wanted might come from somewhere else entirely.

Adams infuses her character with an earnest naivety that manages to avoid being overly kitschy and, instead, immediately endears her bubbly character to the audience. Whether singing her heart out in songs like “That’s How You Know” or getting caught in tense moments with divorce lawyer Robert (Patrick Dempsey), Giselle’s character pays a lovely homage to the classic Disney princesses of years past while adding her own feisty spin to the genre.

Marsden’s Edward goes full ham in his performance, stealing the scene every time he’s on screen. His bombastic interpretation of the Prince Charming archetype pokes fun at an oft-emulated trope without feeling like a caricature, making it easy to root for him, despite him and Giselle not ending up together being a foregone conclusion. As Edward’s rival for Giselle’s affection, Dempsey’s Robert nails his part as the audience surrogate by questioning Giselle’s musical tendencies as he slowly opens his heart to love.

“Enchanted” is one of the most underrated entries in Disney’s catalogue and one I find myself coming back to year after year. A never-ending blur of whimsy and energy, “Enchanted” is the ultimate feel-good movie to watch this Valentine’s Day, no matter your relationship status.

–Tara Vatandoust, Contributing Writer