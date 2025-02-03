The Valentine’s Day guide for every relationship status

Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show a little extra love — romantic or not — to those you hold dear.

Last Feb. 14, I received a Valentine’s card from my cat, thanking me for taking such good care of her and loving her so much. I had spent the morning a little mopey over not having V-day plans, but this gesture from my cat CoConut, carried out by my mom, really brightened my day. This gesture inspired me to make a guide for spreading love on the sweetest day of the year!

From freshly-matched Hinge dates to longtime best friends to your sweetheart, here is the ultimate Valentine’s Day guide for every relationship status:

For the newer relationships:

V-day is a big deal for couples, so if long term is your goal, this is your time to prove it. If you and bae just started going out, keep it fun and low-stakes while you’re still getting to know each other.

Mini golf is a great date idea for a little friendly competition and easy conversation. If your potential suitor agrees to recreate the High School Musical 2 “Bet On It” scene with you, they’re definitely a keeper.

After battling it out on the golf course, enjoy a picnic in the park! My favorites in La Jolla include Kate Sessions and La Jolla Shores. Pack some sandwiches and fruit kebabs with heart-shaped strawberries, and toast to new beginnings with a Crush soda or sparkling cider.

Gift ideas: But tickets to something fun the two of you can do together to keep the sparks flying — consider perhaps a local concert, comedy show, or the San Diego Zoo. If you have mentioned a book or album in your first few dates that has led to an interesting conversation, consider getting your prospective partner a copy of it! Now, maybe they’ll finally catch all the niche references you make!

For the Galentines:

No matter the activity, a little quality time with your friends will always make for a day full of love. Spend your Valentine’s Day morning rounding everyone up for a fun outing. You can try a pottery class, a hike, painting flower pots, brunch, or getting permanent jewelry for a stylish friendship keepsake!

Later in the evening, host a Galentine’s dinner party! Set the mood with candy hearts on the table, pink and red streamers, cheesy classroom Valentine seating cards, flower bouquets, and sparkling drinks! Invent your own signature Valentine’s cocktail or mocktail, or try combining edible glitter, maraschino cherries, grenadine, and soda for the cutest Shirley Temples! Have the gals cook dinner together or do a bring-your-own-board night! Think charcuterie boards, fruit boards, hummus boards — there’s possibilities galore.

If your Galentines are single and ready to mingle, encourage your single friends to bring one of their fellow single friends to dinner with them! Spend the evening expanding your circle and meeting new prospects for a significant other. If sparks fly, let them fly! If your friends don’t see a future with any of the partygoers, set up a contest (best cocktail invention, anyone?) where the winner gets a gift card for a premium version of a dating app. The only catch: If they find their future partner online, they have to credit you, Cupid, in their vows.

Gift Ideas: Bags of self-care goodies make for the perfect gifts for your besties. Consider including a book you think everyone will like, and get the ball rolling for a book club! You can even pair it with little bouquets for each friend — flowers are not just for love interests! Put the flowers in those pots you painted earlier for a cute and personalized way to spice up your bestie’s room.

Bonus tip — The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in downtown San Diego has a free outdoor yoga class the day after Valentine’s — perfect for your Galentines who will be spending the fourteenth with their significant others.

For the local lovebirds:

V-day is the perfect opportunity to show your partner how much they mean to you. Spend the morning recreating your first date or visiting the spot where you first met! Walking down memory lane is a romantic way to reflect on how far your relationship has come.

Later, play (or create) your Spotify Blend and spend the afternoon cooking a meal together. Try your hand at making pasta from scratch, heart-shaped pizzas, or the viral “Marry Me Chicken.” Set up a romantic candlelit dinner, complete with soft jazz, paper heart cutouts, and mini bouquets. Whether you’re reminiscing on past memories, making plans for the future, or recreating the “Lady and the Tramp” spaghetti scene, this setup will make for the perfect dinner date.

After dinner, bring a blanket and hot chocolate with you on a walk down to Torrey Pines Gliderport. Spend the rest of your evening watching shooting stars and listening to the waves — the perfect end to the day.

Gift Ideas: Burn a CD of songs special to your relationship for an artsy and thoughtful gift. Decorate the CD case with pictures of the two of you, and add an annotated booklet of the song lyrics! Pair this with DIY chocolate-covered strawberries. All the ingredients you need can be found at campus markets! Pro tip: use Chocolove’s Orange Peel in Dark Chocolate bar; it adds the best zesty and sweet notes.

For the long-distance lovers:

If you have to spend the day away from your partner, plan ahead to make the most of it! Sending fresh flowers and coffee to them in the morning is a sweet way to start off the day! Later, use the modern technology at your disposal to spend quality time together: watch a movie, do a craft, or cook a meal. If the time difference between you two isn’t too big, you can watch the sunset together as well. Or, if your days end at different times, lucky you! You can watch two sunsets!

Gift Ideas: Sending them a care package to open up on Valentine’s Day is a cute way to show your significant other that you’re thinking about them. Doodle hearts and your initials on the packaging, and pair it with their favorite travel-friendly snacks, dried flowers, a love letter (if you wear lipstick, a kiss on the front of the envelope is strongly encouraged), and whatever else your heart desires. You can’t go wrong with a Jellycat!

For a day full of self-love:

One of the most important ways you can show love is to yourself! For a fun solo date, visit the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego or Balboa Park’s Botanical Building. Afterward, take a walk in nature, take yourself out for coffee, or plan a day trip and explore a nearby city! Julian is a nearby town that is full of great pies (Apple Alley has the best ones), bookstores, and cute shops! You can even try a meditation or yoga flow; take some time to focus on your mind and yourself! Taking yourself out on a date is a great way to practice self-care and show yourself that wonderful self-love you deserve. Finish the day with journaling a list of things you love about yourself or writing a letter to a future you!

Gift Ideas: Treat yourself to a new experience! Look for a pottery class, a nearby concert, paints and a canvas, or a new book!

Regardless of your relationship status, I hope your Valentine’s Day is full of many kinds of love. This year, I am excited to remind my friends and family how much I love them, cook Trader Joe’s heart-shaped pasta with my boyfriend, and write a Valentine’s card to my cat. If you find yourself stumped by V-day gestures, my final tip is to write a loved one a Valentine’s card from their pet; based on personal experience, I can guarantee it will brighten their Feb. 14!