A&E’s weekly song pick: Fred again..’s “places to be”

I always find Winter Quarter to be the most grueling of them all. My motivation drops fast –– if it even existed in the first place –– making it harder to endure the treacherous speed-walking from class to class. As I chugged across campus this week, my calves began to burn, and my typical soft indie music was no longer cutting it. That’s when I knew something had to change, and so I turned to Fred again… His collaboration with Anderson .Paak and CHIKA on “places to be” serves as an effective background track to kick my legs into high gear. This week, .Paak quickly became my motivational speaker, repeating “hello, I got places to be” with gusto and transforming into an affirmation of purpose. Fred again..’s beat is an addictive explosion of energy that provides the near-immediate adrenaline spike needed to brave the Winter Quarter sloth.

