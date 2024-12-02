A&E celebrates the winter holidays

They don’t make them like they used to … except they did

As the days get shorter and the air gets colder, I yearn to rewatch my favorite holiday film, “The Holdovers.” Released in October 2023, the film is an incarnation of the 1970s, both in its literal setting and in its overall aesthetic.

Director Alexander Payne and actor Paul Giamatti reunite for the first time since their work together on “Sideways” (2004). A similarity between the two films is the focus on atmosphere. While “Sideways” is California personified, with filming locations spanning across the coast from San Diego to the Santa Ynez Valley wine country region, “The Holdovers” is extremely New England. With multiple shots focusing on the Massachusetts architecture and the snowy landscape, it perfectly captures the essence of what a holiday film should be.

The film follows boarding school student Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa) and classics teacher Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti), as they “hold over” the two-week winter holiday on campus with cafeteria manager Mary Lamb (Da’Vine Joy Randolph). During those two weeks, they navigate grief, mental illness, disappointment, and self-loathing. “The Holdovers” is sentimental, bittersweet, and incredibly funny. Giamatti delivers some of the funniest lines — my favorite being, “Sex is 99% friction and 1% goodwill.”

This film is the melancholic representation of winter we deserve. It’s “Dead Poets Society” meets “Catcher in the Rye.” Perhaps I am just a sucker for found family and bickering characters, but “The Holdovers” stands out as an anomaly in contemporary film and is the greatest holiday movie ever made.

– Thi Tran, Contributing Writer

Sabrina Carpenter’s “fruitcake” is the sweet treat you need this holiday season

From Brenda Lee’s 1958 smash hit “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” to Mariah Carey’s 1994 wintertime classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” pop stars have been churning out holiday tunes for as long as Santa has been delivering presents. Last December, a new EP of soon-to-be Christmas classics hit the mainstream: Sabrina Carpenter’s “fruitcake.”

Featuring five original tracks and a jazzy cover of the 1940s staple “White Christmas,” Carpenter’s EP conveys the complicated emotions associated with the holiday season while adding her own cheeky twist to the genre. Each song feels like a fresh addition to the Christmas canon as Carpenter bounces between bubbly bops like “A Nonsense Christmas,” an innuendo-laden wintertime remix of her 2022 hit single, and melancholy ballads like “cindy lou who,” which tells a heartbreaking tale of unrequited love through Dr. Seuss references.

Two standout tracks include “buy me presents” and “is it new years yet?” The former adopts a playful tone with clever lyrics such as “Spend your cookie dough, dough, dough / spend it on my heart,” and the latter captures the heartbreaking feeling of spending Christmas alone. Both songs feature catchy melodies and humorous lyricism that perfectly highlight Carpenter’s sarcastic nature that fans have come to love.

While “fruitcake” may only be a year old, Carpenter promises to keep the holiday spirit alive. With a nostalgic music video for “santa doesn’t know you like i do” that accompanied the album’s release and a variety special set to air on Netflix this December, featuring pop culture icons Chappell Roan and Shania Twain, we can surely expect a very Sabrina Christmas for years to come.

– Tara Vatandoust, Contributing Writer

Why “The Nightmare Before Christmas” should absolutely be on your Christmas watchlist

With Halloween in the past and Christmas just around the corner, the annual debate arises among me and my friends: Is “The Nightmare Before Christmas” a Halloween or Christmas classic? While Jack Skellington may hail from Halloween Town, the heart of this film undeniably beats with Christmas spirit.

What makes this movie perfect for the holiday is the vibrant scenes of snow-covered rooftops, dazzling lights, and cozy fireplaces, bringing quintessential Christmas wonder to life. Danny Elfman’s hauntingly beautiful soundtrack captures the childlike awe of seeing the world transformed by the holiday, especially seen in songs like “What’s This?”

This Tim Burton film tells the story of Jack, the Pumpkin King, who becomes captivated by the magic of Christmastown and embarks on a journey to spread its joy. The outlandish tale is about self discovery and learning to appreciate a culture vastly different from your own. Jack’s dedicated — though sometimes misguided — attempts to recreate the wonder and enchantment of Christmas highlight all that makes the holiday so special.

As the new year approaches and graduation looms, I find myself relating to Jack’s hyperfixation with avoiding change, ruminating about the possibilities my future holds. Like Jack, I am anxious yet desperate for the big changes ahead. But the question remains: How do we face change while staying true to ourselves?

Essentially, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is about discovering one’s purpose in our small sections of the world. While skeletons and ghouls populate the screen and may make the movie seem fitting for Halloween, they serve to emphasize the warmth and inclusivity that embodies Christmas.

So, gather your loved ones, and let “The Nightmare Before Christmas” remind you that the spirit of Christmas can shine even in the most unexpected places.

– Lina Mauk, Staff Writer