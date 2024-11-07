The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

A&E’s weekly song pick: Addison Rae’s “Aquamarine”

The UCSD Guardian’s A&E team viciously scours the corners of the internet in search of ground-breaking and revolutionary music in order to provide Tritons with the best of the best. Not really, but here’s music we think is fun.
Xuan Ly, A&E Co-Editor
Nov 7, 2024
Image courtesy of harper’s BAZAAR

Addison Rae has forged a path once believed impossible: from a TikTok personality emblematic of white suburbia to a campy fashion icon and rising pop diva. Rae solidified her place in the new age of pop stardom with her summer hit single “Diet Pepsi.” Similarly, her newest single, “Aquamarine,” shimmers with an effortless cool. Rae’s voice is hypnotic, floating over a synth beat like a siren’s song through fog. The accompanying visuals in the music video are also entrancing, with her fluid body movements matching her light falsetto. The last half of “Aquamarine” brings a bass-heavy beat that demands a head bang as Rae’s vocals take a back seat, allowing a wave of club beats to close out the track. She ends with a declaration: “I’m not hiding anymore / I’m free,” and with the success of Rae’s last two singles, that might actually be true.

 

Listen to the rest of our playlist here!

View Story Comments
Tags:
Xuan Ly, A&E Co-Editor
Xuan is a third-year global health major and art history minor. She loves seahorses, laying on the grass, and anything by Ocean Vuong.

