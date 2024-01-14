“Anyone but You” delivers exactly what you would expect from a rom-com

Latest Stories
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
UC San Diego School of Medicine receives $5 million grant to establish a center for Learning Health Systems science
UC San Diego School of Medicine receives $5 million grant to establish a center for Learning Health Systems science
Image Courtesy of UC San Diego Today
Biomarkers may pave the way for new depression treatments
UC alumni pledge to withhold donations until the system divests from war and apartheid
UC alumni pledge to withhold donations until the system divests from war and apartheid
Shores Diner to fill vacancy at Old Student Center
Shores Diner to fill vacancy at Old Student Center
Academic workers rally outside UC San Diego’s Moores Cancer Center to protest the University’s decision to remove five international Postdoctoral scholars from their jobs. (Image courtesy of UAW 5810)
UAW 5810, supporters rally against layoff of five international postdoctoral workers
Image courtesy of Sean Hawkey
Bittersweet: Chocolate’s Hidden Cost
Open tabs: An exploration of multitasking behavior
Open tabs: An exploration of multitasking behavior
Music to my ears: KSDT’s experience in sharing music
Music to my ears: KSDT’s experience in sharing music
Student grievances with AS: A call to action
Student grievances with AS: A call to action
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
UCSD’s holiday leftovers: Fighting the fall blues
Strong second half proves the difference as Tritons down Beach
Strong second half proves the difference as Tritons down Beach
Tritons’ three game win streak ended by Mustangs
Tritons’ three game win streak ended by Mustangs
Photo courtesy of the United States Army Band on Flickr
Go Blue or Purple Reign?: The UCSD Guardian’s 2024 CFP National Championship Preview
Photo by Austin Kirk of Flickr
Joe Flacco: the resurrection of the NFL’s most inevitable champion
Photo by Josh Hallett on Flickr
Sports journalism is dying
Photo courtesy of Konstantin Evdokimov on Unsplash
Abolishing corporate exploitation of medical services
Photo courtesy of Jeremy Huang on Unsplash
An update on UC-wide housing insecurity
Artwork by Seongeun Ko
Convenience at a cost: electric scooters on campus
Editorial: UC Regents must call for a ceasefire in Gaza
Editorial: UC Regents must call for a ceasefire in Gaza
Photo courtesy of Filip Andrejevic on Unsplash
It is time to put an end to America’s military-industrial complex
Image Courtesy of UC San Diego Today
Biomarkers may pave the way for new depression treatments
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
UC San Diego’s Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
Setting New Year’s resolutions might be harmful for you
Setting New Year’s resolutions might be harmful for you
Australia out of a car window
Australia out of a car window
Photo by Ankit Sood on Unsplash
The old traditions behind New Year’s celebrations
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/you-go-down-woods-todaybeware-6175068 https://themediawitch.substack.com/p/the-witchvox-project-10-interview https://coolsandiegosights.com/2016/12/27/fun-photos-of-sun-god-bird-sculpture-at-ucsd/
Greek life on college campuses: ancient roots of hazing and initiation
How to actually be productive during the holidays
How to actually be productive during the holidays
“Anyone but You” delivers exactly what you would expect from a rom-com
“Anyone but You” delivers exactly what you would expect from a rom-com
Essay: fairy tales of the future — a quest for speculative fiction
Essay: fairy tales of the future — a quest for speculative fiction
A&Es favorites of 2023
A&E’s favorites of 2023
The new kings of pop
The new kings of pop
Tragedy and triumph – The Iron Claw review
Tragedy and triumph – The Iron Claw review
Volume 56 – Issue 30
Volume 56 - Issue 29
Volume 56 – Issue 29
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Blacks Beach
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Black’s Beach
100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD



The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian



Strong second half proves the difference as Tritons down Beach
Alan Zhang, Staff Writer • January 14, 2024
Tritons’ three game win streak ended by Mustangs
Wyatt Bose, Staff Writer • January 14, 2024
Setting New Year’s resolutions might be harmful for you
Naisha Nallakula, Staff Writer • January 14, 2024
Australia out of a car window
Bradley Beggs, Lifestyle Editor • January 14, 2024
UC San Diego School of Medicine receives $5 million grant to establish a center for Learning Health Systems science
Eru Ishikawa, Staff Writer • January 14, 2024
Biomarkers may pave the way for new depression treatments
Solen Ronarch, Staff Writer • January 14, 2024

“Anyone but You” delivers exactly what you would expect from a rom-com

Audree Melekyan, Contributing writer
January 14, 2024
%E2%80%9CAnyone+but+You%E2%80%9D+delivers+exactly+what+you+would+expect+from+a+rom-com

Editor’s Note: This review contains spoilers for “Anyone but You.” 

Many consider it predictable, but that is just what makes a good old-fashioned rom-com. 

“Anyone But You,” written by Ilana Wolpert and Will Gluck, and directed by Gluck, delivers the perfect love-to-laughter ratio. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, the movie begins with a coffee shop meet-cute that quickly turns south. Bridges are burnt until the two are reunited and forced to be on their best behavior for a destination wedding in Australia. Frustrated with the wedding party trying to trick them into getting along, they agree to act like a couple, convincing friends and family that they are in love in order for them to back off. Spoiler alert: they actually fall in love. 

The chemistry between the two leads radiated throughout the movie, even in scenes of rivalry. From Sweeney’s passive aggressiveness to Powell’s smirks and sass, the two were complementary costars constantly fueling each other’s fire. I was gasping and giggling, unable to take my eyes off the screen through the film’s unexpected humor. Intentional or not, there were some slightly cringe-worthy lines within the script, which I assume to be an ode to a traditional rom-com. The movie was also based on Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” play about courtship and scandal. Script aside, I was surprised by how action-packed this movie turned out to be. 

The Australian scenery was undoubtedly captivating, my favorite being those from Sydney Harbor including the Sydney Opera House. The beautiful weather and nature of Australia make you feel like taking a vacation from this cold winter season. The country is usually known for its scary wildlife, which the cast was surrounded by. We could see animals like koalas and spiders making their debut on the big screen. Along with that, the reenacted Titanic scene left our beloved “couple” to fall off of a boat into the shark-infested waters of Sydney Harbor. The actors did a great job working with their environment and still keeping that playful hating gaze toward each other. 

Like the rest of America, my eyes were glued on Sweeney as she was dressed in light pastels for the Aussie summer. Her dresses, casual wear, and bathing suits consisted of whites, yellows, pinks, and blues which complemented Powell’s creams, blues, and whites. Excluding the one green workout set they ended up sharing, their loose linens were a perfect touch for a warm getaway. The vision for the rest of the cast’s outfits fit with each other seamlessly. Each character’s wardrobe fits their personality, the destination, and the decorations for the days that led up to the wedding. The colorful cars and flowers were absolutely stunning, and just when I thought it couldn’t get better, the day of the wedding finally came and I was blown away by the beauty of the intimate celebration and decor. The cast truly felt like a real family, especially in the way everyone was in everyone’s business. Then again, if it wasn’t for the meddling, there wouldn’t be a story. 

By the end, social media speculation of an off-screen romance was unavoidable as Sweeney and Powell nailed their roles from enemies to lovers. Each event built up for the perfect moment of them falling for each other. What’s a rom-com without a grand gesture? Getting a ride in a helicopter to chase her down and profess his love is what every woman expects from the man they’re in love with; it is what every little girl was always promised as they wait for their Prince Charming. Far from a fairytale, the initial buzz from the release of the movie was enough to confirm how amazing it was going to be, and from watching the concept be executed, it was overall a great film.

Image courtesy of Entertainment Weekly
Leave a Comment
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Essay: fairy tales of the future — a quest for speculative fiction
Essay: fairy tales of the future — a quest for speculative fiction
A&Es favorites of 2023
A&E's favorites of 2023
The new kings of pop
The new kings of pop
Tragedy and triumph – The Iron Claw review
Tragedy and triumph – The Iron Claw review
“Saltburn” - Emerald Fennell’s promising young man?
“Saltburn” - Emerald Fennell’s promising young man?
Fall quarter: embracing transition during Stick Season
Fall quarter: embracing transition during Stick Season

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *