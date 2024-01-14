“Anyone but You” delivers exactly what you would expect from a rom-com

Editor’s Note: This review contains spoilers for “Anyone but You.”

Many consider it predictable, but that is just what makes a good old-fashioned rom-com.

“Anyone But You,” written by Ilana Wolpert and Will Gluck, and directed by Gluck, delivers the perfect love-to-laughter ratio. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, the movie begins with a coffee shop meet-cute that quickly turns south. Bridges are burnt until the two are reunited and forced to be on their best behavior for a destination wedding in Australia. Frustrated with the wedding party trying to trick them into getting along, they agree to act like a couple, convincing friends and family that they are in love in order for them to back off. Spoiler alert: they actually fall in love.

The chemistry between the two leads radiated throughout the movie, even in scenes of rivalry. From Sweeney’s passive aggressiveness to Powell’s smirks and sass, the two were complementary costars constantly fueling each other’s fire. I was gasping and giggling, unable to take my eyes off the screen through the film’s unexpected humor. Intentional or not, there were some slightly cringe-worthy lines within the script, which I assume to be an ode to a traditional rom-com. The movie was also based on Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” play about courtship and scandal. Script aside, I was surprised by how action-packed this movie turned out to be.

The Australian scenery was undoubtedly captivating, my favorite being those from Sydney Harbor including the Sydney Opera House. The beautiful weather and nature of Australia make you feel like taking a vacation from this cold winter season. The country is usually known for its scary wildlife, which the cast was surrounded by. We could see animals like koalas and spiders making their debut on the big screen. Along with that, the reenacted Titanic scene left our beloved “couple” to fall off of a boat into the shark-infested waters of Sydney Harbor. The actors did a great job working with their environment and still keeping that playful hating gaze toward each other.

Like the rest of America, my eyes were glued on Sweeney as she was dressed in light pastels for the Aussie summer. Her dresses, casual wear, and bathing suits consisted of whites, yellows, pinks, and blues which complemented Powell’s creams, blues, and whites. Excluding the one green workout set they ended up sharing, their loose linens were a perfect touch for a warm getaway. The vision for the rest of the cast’s outfits fit with each other seamlessly. Each character’s wardrobe fits their personality, the destination, and the decorations for the days that led up to the wedding. The colorful cars and flowers were absolutely stunning, and just when I thought it couldn’t get better, the day of the wedding finally came and I was blown away by the beauty of the intimate celebration and decor. The cast truly felt like a real family, especially in the way everyone was in everyone’s business. Then again, if it wasn’t for the meddling, there wouldn’t be a story.

By the end, social media speculation of an off-screen romance was unavoidable as Sweeney and Powell nailed their roles from enemies to lovers. Each event built up for the perfect moment of them falling for each other. What’s a rom-com without a grand gesture? Getting a ride in a helicopter to chase her down and profess his love is what every woman expects from the man they’re in love with; it is what every little girl was always promised as they wait for their Prince Charming. Far from a fairytale, the initial buzz from the release of the movie was enough to confirm how amazing it was going to be, and from watching the concept be executed, it was overall a great film.

Image courtesy of Entertainment Weekly