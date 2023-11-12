Can I talk to you for a sec? – “The Golden Bachelor” Review

Latest Stories
AS Column Week 6
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
SJP Holds Walkout for Palestine; A.S. Sponsors Message Condemning Israel as an Apartheid State
UCSD reshuffles parking spots for students and student-residents
RAs Nurture Community and Wellbeing on Campus
Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
All eyes on the new marketplaces
Tritons prevail over Denver in season opener
Photo by Daniel Lin of Flickr
Suit Game: The Case for Formal Attire on NBA Sidelines
The Guardian’s overreactions after two weeks of the NBA season
Brendon Fezzey Shines Bright in Tritons’ 4th Quarter Comeback vs. UC Davis
Photo by Vienna Reyes on Unsplash
Jude Bellingham Steals The Show At El Clásico
Photo provided by Marjan Blan on Unsplash
Put down the phone and be bored, it’s good for you
Photo provided by Philippe Bout on Unsplash
We need to stop glorifying the social aspect of college
Photo provided by
American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth
Image courtesy of Jon Tyson on Unsplash
Biden should drop out to prevent a Trump victory
Image courtesy of Blake Wheeler on Unsplash
Grass lawns: an outdated and wasteful aesthetic
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
Restaurant Review: RakiRaki Ramen
MeowMeow hides under my bed, fearing BMO’s attack.
I Moved My Family Cat to College with Me… Here’s How It Went
Big Screen Bliss: The Magic of Movie Memberships
Photo by christopher lemercier on Unsplash
Dating Horror Stories to Scare You After Halloween
https://medium.com/@vickiebananas/rationing-in-times-of-covid-53a242271177 https://triton.news/2018/09/ucsd-unveils-new-technologically-advanced-osler-parking-structure/
Why I Don't Drive to Class
Why I Don’t Drive to Class
Can I talk to you for a sec? – “The Golden Bachelor” Review
Too clean/too heavy/too Spiritbox – “The Fear of Fear” EP Review
When there is light, there is also darkness: “All the Light We Cannot See” Review
Hollywood Bowl finds harmony with boygenius on Halloween night
Percy Jackson and the horror of the college application process
Volume 56 – Issue 30
Volume 56 - Issue 29
Volume 56 – Issue 29
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Black’s Beach
100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD



Jonathan Zhang, Staff Writer • November 13, 2023
Put down the phone and be bored, it’s good for you
Kevin Zhu, Contributing Writer • November 13, 2023
RAs Nurture Community and Wellbeing on Campus
Abby Offenhauser, Contributing Staff Writer • November 13, 2023
I Moved My Family Cat to College with Me… Here’s How It Went
Emily Ito, Senior Staff Writer • November 13, 2023
Big Screen Bliss: The Magic of Movie Memberships
Leah Schiffer, Senior Staff Writer • November 13, 2023
Tritons prevail over Denver in season opener
Alan Zhang, Contributing Writer • November 12, 2023

Can I talk to you for a sec? – “The Golden Bachelor” Review

Katherine Tewksbury, Contributing writer
November 12, 2023
We open on a setting sun. A man is buttoning his tie and putting in his hearing aids as the gentle thrums of a guitar ease in. This jarring, but welcome, cinematic start is unlike any “Bachelor” intro we’ve seen before … This is the start of a new kind of bachelor: “The Golden Bachelor.”

It’s been 6 years since Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old Indianan — and the first golden bachelor — was with his beloved wife of 43 years. Just after they retired and bought their “Notebook”-esque lake house, a bacterial infection quickly sent Gerry’s wife to the hospital, and eight days later, she passed away. Now, I should preface by saying that reality television and, quite frankly, dating isn’t typically my thing: I struggle to believe that a relationship formed in such an inorganic environment can realistically transfer to life after the show. Well, any hopes of me leaving with a still in-tact sense of superiority from “not falling for it” slipped away a measly three minutes in as both Gerry and I cried over the fact that his wife never enjoyed her dream house. Non-“Bachelor” lovers are no match for these violin-laced B-rolls. Now Gerry’s ready to find someone to spend the rest of his life with, and his daughters, granddaughters, and I are fully supportive of his journey to find love … again. 

Before watching the show, I called my mom to tell her about “The Golden Bachelor.” “It’s the same concept, but this year’s bachelor is in his seventies!” To which she vehemently exclaimed, “That’s disgusting! How’s that allowed?!” It is at this point that I feel the need to clarify: the female contestants are, thankfully, also in their seventies (over 200 in Hollywood years). With the scant knowledge I had of other reality shows and the beautiful, paralyzed faces they feature, I was looking forward to this “golden” generation and watching foreheads that moved and had for years. But, as the cringe-inducing introductions began, one thing became plainly clear: it’s 70-year-olds like I’ve never seen before. Preventative or not, there’s just as much botox, but their age-defiance is more than just skin-deep: they’re full of spunk, sass, and smiles and will surely make you feel old unless you, too, rollerblade and teach dance on the reg.

Other than it being a reality show (and about dating for that matter), the show sounded up my alley. After all, I tend to share an eerie amount of similarities with this generation of ladies. We both honor early bedtimes, lack a filter, and, to quote one contestant, haven’t “kissed a guy in forever.” If I were to ever attempt joining “Bachelor” nation, now would be the time.

I don’t know why I assumed that with age comes innocence. Although the women of “The Golden Bachelor” are more adept at concealing mean-girl behavior, the jealousy and fighting quickly catches up to that of the younger “Bachelor” seasons. Even seniors know that any good sentence starts with “I don’t want to be mean, but…”, and Kathy (70, Austin TX) has my favorite follow up: “I can’t tell if Theresa is dumb as a rock, or knows exactly what she’s doing.” This may be this generation’s first crack at reality television, but, when it comes to fighting for a man, these ladies are no amateurs … except for, maybe, Theresa — Kathy will have to get back to us on that one. The similarities don’t stop there. There’s just as much glitter, just as much kissing, and just as much drama. Although, I will say, “The Golden Bachelor” has a certain refreshing air of sophistication. These women are described as “poised” rather than “cute.” Surprisingly, sentences can stand on their own without “like” or “literally”  (but you wouldn’t know that talking with me). Still, my favorite difference is this: during the first Rose Ceremony, Gerry is seen crying after voting off some women, whereas a young Bachelor from a previous season can be seen smiling and saying, immediately after, “This is awesome.” 

While I’m still not entirely fond of the concept, I’ve been enjoying “The Golden Bachelor” in the same way I think a lot of people my age have been. We feel untouched by the ravages of time and watch “old people” with naive amusement, finding any sign of normal, human behavior “adorable.” I think if you’re considering watching “The Bachelor,” you might as well start it off right with “The Golden Bachelor:” it’s easier to trust the intentions of contestants who have done the whole love thing before, have more to lose, and don’t have social media followers to gain.

