Dating Horror Stories to Scare You After Halloween

Dating is hard. Whether it’s a long-term relationship, random talking stage, or even the dreaded situationship with your best friend, it always ends up blowing up in your face. While college is a great way to meet new people — people whom you could be friends with or even more — it also opens the door to a handful of amazing dating horror stories. Some people spend their entire first year mourning their high school ex, and other people find their soulmate during Week 0. Either way, these experiences make great anecdotes for your next date.

Reading other people’s anecdotes can really help you open your eyes. That being said, here are some anonymous student entries to sympathize with:

“I started going out with a guy, and it was going really well. Then, at a party, I found out that his close friend was someone I had talked to on a dating app. All three of us were at that party. I didn’t think it was a big deal, but on our next date, he asked me if I had used any dating apps. I said yes and told him that I had met his friend on one (trying to play it off). He said his friend told him and had shown him my messages! We didn’t go out after that.” 

“I was going out with this girl, and she asked for another guy’s number while we were on a date.” 

“My girlfriend was mad that I had a stronger bond with my younger sister than her. She also made multiple efforts to cause problems between my sister and I. We broke up shortly after that.” 

“This guy I matched with on Tinder ended up being a catfish and was actually my brother’s best friend.”

“He mansplained.” 

While all of these stories are worthy enough to show up in my nightmares, they make for extraordinary life lessons. They show me exactly the type of person not to be. Dating horror stories help us establish red flags and even standards. Now, I know who to avoid and run 50 feet away from. Our past experiences will always help shape our character and future, and meeting what seems like the craziest person you’ve ever met can only really benefit you in the end.

So, the next time you text your friends, “Should I go out with this person? I don’t even know if I actually like them,” just say yes, because you can only have two results:

  1. They actually end up being a good person and you live happily ever after.
  2. You have a new horror story to share with your friends and future significant others.

That’s why I always say, “Do it for the plot.”
