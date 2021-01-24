Exploring Sunset Cliffs Cave

It’s no secret that San Diego is home to some of the most scenic spots on the Wwest Ccoast. It walks a thin line between being a postcard and reality, especially lately with our incredible sunsets and ideal beach weather. Sunset Cliffs is a must-go place for San Diegans and visitors alike. Last weekend I, along with a friend, explored finding the Sunset Cliffs Cave that yields some amazing photos and views, as well as a much-needed dose of outdoor adventure after feeling confined to our spaces during the pandemic.

When preparing to head out, it’s best to put the location of Luscombs Point in your GPS. Once you find parking or hop out of your Uber, scan the cliffs for a circle opening guarded by a fence. This is the top of the cave. If you are facing the ocean, a bit to your left you will find the steep path of mostly rock that surfers use to scramble down to the water. For this reason, it’s a smart idea to pack lightly, so your hands are free, and to expect getting wet. Once you are down the surfer’s path, you will need to make your way towards the cave, climbing past rocks on the way. Not far from there you will find the opening to the cave!

Sadly, I wasn’t able to make the journey down to the cave and actually go in because the tide was too high, but I most definitely plan to go back when the water level permits. One source recommended not attempting to enter the cave unless the tide level is -1.2 or smaller. Tides are lower during winter months, making this exploration a great one for right about now in the year.

A quick location or hashtag search on Instagram will present photos taken in the cave with gorgeous natural light pouring in through the top. For anyone who has enjoyed finding the two different La Jolla secret swings, the Sunset Cliffs Cave should be next on your list. After exploring the cave, the cliffs or sandy beach area are the perfect place for watching the sunset to finish off your day. Happy cave exploring!