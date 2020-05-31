Ways To Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

Police brutality and police inaction led to the recent murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and many more innocent black folx. In light of these events, we decided to compile a list of ways to show support for and take action toward the Black Lives Matter movement. This is by no means a comprehensive list; if you know of any resources that you’d like us to add, please email us at [email protected].
Petitions
Justice For George Floyd
Justice for George
Justice for Breonna Taylor
Justice For Ahmuad Aubrey
Justice for Tony McDade
Julius Jones
Justice For Tamir Rice
Justice for Sean
Justice for Amiya Braxton
Justice For Emerald Black
Free Chrystul Kizer
Exonerate Eric Riddick
Pass Georgia Hate Crime Bill
Hands Up Act
She Safe, We Safe
Education
Black Lives Matter
Educational Texts on Becoming an Ally
Find Your Local BLM Chapter
Anti-Racism Resources Document
Twitter Thread of Book Recommendations from Black Activists
“The problem with saying ‘All Lives Matter’”
Donations
Bail Funds for Cities and States
Memorial Funds for Victims
Reclaim the Block
Humanities Behind Bars
Black Visions Collective
North Star Health Collective
Black Lives Matter Fund
Loveland Therapy Fund
NAACP Legal Defense Fund
National Police Accountability Project
Campaign Zero
More Ways to Take Action
Ways to Take Action if You Cannot Donate
26 Ways to Be in the Struggle Beyond the Streets
Fight For Breonna
#blacklivesmatter Document
Actions for George Floyd Document
Campaign Zero
Mental Health Resources
Incorporating Healing and Wellness into Direct Action
African American Mental Health | National Alliance on Mental Illness
Crisis Text Line – text HOME to 741741
Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS)
Resources for Protesting
Tips/Guidelines and Resources for Protestors
Know Your Rights
For Protesters Document
UCSD-Specific Resources
Black Resource Center
Black Student Union at UCSD
A.S. Minority Caucus and Task Force
