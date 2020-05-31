Ways To Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

Police brutality and police inaction led to the recent murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and many more innocent black folx. In light of these events, we decided to compile a list of ways to show support for and take action toward the Black Lives Matter movement. This is by no means a comprehensive list; if you know of any resources that you’d like us to add, please email us at [email protected].

Petitions

Justice For George Floyd

Justice for George

Justice for Breonna Taylor

Justice For Ahmuad Aubrey

Justice for Tony McDade

Julius Jones

Justice For Tamir Rice

Justice for Sean

Justice for Amiya Braxton

Justice For Emerald Black

Free Chrystul Kizer

Exonerate Eric Riddick

Pass Georgia Hate Crime Bill

Hands Up Act

She Safe, We Safe

Education

Black Lives Matter

Educational Texts on Becoming an Ally

Find Your Local BLM Chapter

Anti-Racism Resources Document

Twitter Thread of Book Recommendations from Black Activists

“The problem with saying ‘All Lives Matter’”

Donations

Bail Funds for Cities and States

Memorial Funds for Victims

Reclaim the Block

Humanities Behind Bars

Black Visions Collective

North Star Health Collective

Black Lives Matter Fund

Loveland Therapy Fund

NAACP Legal Defense Fund

National Police Accountability Project

Campaign Zero

More Ways to Take Action

Ways to Take Action if You Cannot Donate

26 Ways to Be in the Struggle Beyond the Streets

Fight For Breonna

#blacklivesmatter Document

Actions for George Floyd Document

Campaign Zero

Mental Health Resources

Incorporating Healing and Wellness into Direct Action

African American Mental Health | National Alliance on Mental Illness

Crisis Text Line – text HOME to 741741

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS)

Resources for Protesting

Tips/Guidelines and Resources for Protestors

Know Your Rights

For Protesters Document

UCSD-Specific Resources

Black Resource Center

Black Student Union at UCSD

A.S. Minority Caucus and Task Force

Photo by Julian Wan on Unsplash