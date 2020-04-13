Let’s Get Physical: Quarantine Edition, Part I

While quarantine has taken over our lives and it seems like we can do absolutely nothing, we sit on our couches trying to distract our wondrous minds. I know for me, at least, I feel a little stir crazy not being able to keep my body moving. However, I have tried by keeping my quarantine routine as close to my normal life routine as possible. The one thing that has kept me sane is doing some type of home workout. I know many people do not have home gyms or weight lifting equipment, so I will be listing some alternatives for the extra added weight or workouts you can do.

First thing, if you don’t have weights, you can use water gallons or water cases, books, laundry detergent, or anything that gives you that extra weight to increase the difficulty of your workout. If you do not have some already, I recommend getting some resistance bands. They can be used for either upper body or lower body and are also amazing because they intensify your workout. You can get different types and styles from Amazon for 20 dollars or less. The last pieces of equipment you would need are small hand towels and a chair or bench.

All these exercises you can do with just your body weight, but, if you want to push yourself, add the extra weight and/or resistance band. I personally do all my workouts with added weight and resistance bands when possible. Your workouts do not always have to be the same; you can change them up and be creative because we are all stuck in quarantine for who knows how long. Why get bored and tired of one of the only things that can pass an hour of your day?

If you want to start off slow, go for a walk, run, bike ride, or jump rope — just do something to get moving. I personally like to start my workouts with a walk just to get my blood pumping and wake me up without exhausting myself. Then, I do whatever workout I have planned and finish with either abs or sprints. If you do not like finishers, you can designate a day for abs and cardio.

With all of that explained, I will now list some exercises under each type of workout. These are all killer exercises that give such a great burn. I recommend doing these exercises for 15 reps each set for three sets, but if you cannot do 15 reps, then shoot between 10 to 15 reps. Switch up what exercises you do with each other and the number of exercises you do. Try to shoot between five to seven exercises with some type of abs or cardio at the end or beginning of the workout! For example, a beginner’s upper body workout might look like this: Warm up by jogging or walking, then do bicep curls with either added weight or resistance bands. Then, move into tricep extensions followed by push-ups and bicep curl to a shoulder press. To finish, end with mountain climbers, 30-second planks, and crunches.

Lastly, this article will be turning into a column with weekly workout routines and videos. So, I will write out full workout routines from the ones listed below to help keep you and me accountable during this quarantine. I look forward to doing these workouts with y’all. Let’s be active and keep each other accountable!

Resistance Band Workouts

You will need to use a chair or bench.

Bicep Curls

Tricep Extensions

Bent Over Row

Squats (Different Variations) Regular or Sumo Squat Elevated Heel Squat Pulse Squat Split Leg Squat



Crab Walks

Kick Back (Standing or on all 4s)

Fire Hydrant/ Leg Abduction (on all 4s or laying down)

Ski Jumps

Body Weight or Additional Weight Workouts

You will need to use a chair or bench.

Lunges Forward Lunge Reverse Lunge Side to Side Lunges



Hip Thrusts (I add my resistance band as well)

Squats (Different Variations – same as above listed)

Chest Press

Push Ups

Shoulder Press

Towel Workouts

You will need small towels. Use them as sliders under your feet to help with fluid motions.

Side Lunges

Mountain Climbers

Plank Walk Outs

Hamstring Curls (Lay down on your back with your towel under your feet and legs bent. Slide your feet away and back to your butt, just like on a yoga ball)

Ab Workouts

I do two to three sets and 15-20 reps for each set.

Crunches

Bicycles

V-Ups

In-n-Outs

Heel Touches

Russian Twists

Leg Raises

30-Second Planks

Plank Hip Dips

Push yourself, you can do it!