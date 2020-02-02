Peeks and Previews: February

2020 is whizzing by! Make the most of the second month of the year with a whole extra day — happy leap year! — and by checking out some of these local events.

February is Museum Month in San Diego. Pick up a discount pass to enjoy half-off admission to over 40 museums and attractions, including Birch Aquarium, Fleet Science Center, the Japanese Friendship Garden, or the Natural History Museum. Visit a favorite exhibit or take the opportunity to check out something new.

On Feb. 8, walk or run through San Diego’s only national park at the Cabrillo Sunrise 5K. Run or walk through Cabrillo National Monument and enjoy amazing views of the ocean, while your proceeds benefit the park’s many programs, including conservation, outreach, and science education for kids.

Celebrate the year of the rat with a Chinese New Year fair on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9. A stretch of downtown San Diego will turn into an open market with food and goods vendors, and attendees can also enjoy performances from local music and dance groups.

Curtains-up! San Diego Theatre Week is taking place from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23, where participating performance arts groups will be offering special discounted tickets. Go on a strange journey with OB Playhouse’s Rocky Horror Picture Show for $15, see August Wilson’s Tony-award-winning play “Jitney” at the Old Globe for $30, or let it all go with Broadway San Diego’s Performance of “Frozen” for $45*. There are also a number of music and dance performances being offered.

The San Diego International Jewish Film Festival is also taking place from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23. Over 30 documentaries, full-length movies, and short films will be shown at five venues all over San Diego county.

Have a laugh at the Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival on Feb. 18, headlined by comedian Mike Epps. Gary Owen, Sommore, Mark Curry, and Lavell Crawford will also be making appearances.

The annual Kuumba Festival, a celebration of African-American expression and culture, takes place from Feb. 28 to March 1 at the San Diego Repertory Theatre. Check out cultural vendors and educational workshops at the African Market Place, engage in discussions on media and movements, and attend shows touching on different aspects of the Black experience.

*Some performances are taking place after Theatre Week but are still eligible for discounts. Check out the Theatre Week website for more information.

