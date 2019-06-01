Making The Most: Two Weeks in San Diego

Whether you’re a graduating senior or just finishing up your first year at UC San Diego, here are a few ideas for how to make the most of the last two weeks of the school year.

Get into La Jolla Cove

Check some expeditions off your bucket list by kayaking into the beautiful La Jolla Sea Caves or swimming with leopard sharks in a Snorkel Tour.

See Black’s Beach

Pay a visit to Black’s and reminisce about the first time you went and didn’t realize it was a nude beach.

See the Skies

Always wanted to try paragliding? Torrey Pines Gliderport is just the place to do it — take a tandem flight over the cliffs and waves or even learn to fly a paraglider yourself.

Taste the Best Tacos

Visit your favorite taco place, especially if you won’t be back in San Diego for a while. If you don’t have a favorite, popular restaurants include the Taco Stand, Tacos El Patron, Oscar’s Mexican Seafood, or, if you’re willing to make the trek, Tacos El Gordo.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Get yourself to the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego to catch a movie on the rooftop of a 40-story hotel! With your student discount, you can choose to catch a showing from their wide selection of newer films and classics such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Us, The Big Lebowski, Dirty Dancing, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Ghost Tours in Gaslamp

If you’re intrigued by the paranormal, try taking a ghost tour around historically haunted saloons, brothels, and even an old funeral parlor. Every Friday night at 5 p.m., the tour begins and will end at the infamous Davis-Horton House. Grab your thermal cameras and EMF detectors to let the ghost hunting commence!

Cheers, Old Sport

For those 21 and up, after your ghost tour, stay in the area to live like Gatsby for a night at Prohibition Lounge! Spot their secret entrance by looking for a door to the “Law Office of Eddie O’Hare, Esq” and experience their 1920’s atmosphere. Be sure to remember that Friday and Saturday nights maintain a strict ‘20s themed dress code to allow for the full experience!

Secret Swings

Be sure to visit the set of three swings amidst the trees right next to Birch Aquarium. They cover the checklist most Tritons have: free and close to campus! They provide a great moment of stress relief to feel the nostalgia while overlooking the La Jolla Shores and Cove.

Belmont Park

Spend a day on the boardwalk in Mission Bay for some good old amusement park rides and games. Get on the Giant Dipper wooden roller coaster, classic bumper cars, and the Tilt-A-Whirl in between playing carnival themed games such as balloon busting and tub toss to win the stuffed animal of your dreams. Also, be sure to take a break for some and relaxation time on the beach!

Women’s Museum

Located in Liberty Station, visit the Women’s Museum of California for just $3 with a student ID. Check out their galleries and exhibits on women’s suffrage, 100 years of handbags, and women’s work in World War II, in medicine, and during Prohibition.