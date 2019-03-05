10 Early 2000s Fashion Trends We Must Revive

Over the years, we’ve seen many trends come and go. Sometimes, we see whole eras come back (i.e. ‘80s pop or ‘90s grunge). However, I think now is the time where we need to reflect on what may have been, in my humble opinion, one of the greatest decades of style to ever happen: the early 2000s. Allow me to take you through my top 10 trends of the 2000s and perhaps I can convince you to bring them back with me.

10. Frosted Lip Gloss: Forget the boring matte colors you’re buying from Kylie Jenner; now is the time to embrace all of the shine and shimmer. Extra points if you wear the gloss and then outline with lip liner of a darker shade!

9. Butterfly Clips: If you’re like me, you might not remember how you actually acquired butterfly clips, but they always sat in a drawer with my multicolored barrettes and extra wide, plastic headbands. Butterfly clips may only hold a grand total of three strands of hair, but those baby hairs will look better than they ever have.

8. Cargo Pants: Ah, the baggy, pocketed, and somehow trendy cargo pants. A wide variety of colors are accepted, but I would personally suggest an olive green. Pair those with a black top and you might as well call yourself Kim Possible, ready to take on the world with pocket room to spare!

7. Halter Tops: To the navy blue halter top with a paisley pattern; I miss you. The sort of loose, diamond shape in the front with an airy, open back make it the perfect summer shirt.

6. Chunky Hair Highlights: Forget trying to reach the perfect ombre blend, throw in a few bleached highlights with your butterfly clips and you’ll feel like Kelly Clarkson when she won American Idol. Welcome to hairstyle stardom.

5. Dresses Over Jeans: Okay, hear me out; want to wear a dress, but didn’t shave your legs? Throw on a pair of flare or skinny jeans and you’re good to go. If you’re feeling bold, you’ll dig in your closet for those strappy heels to complete the look. See you on the runway!

4. Crimped Hair: No hair styling tool is as underrated as the hair crimper. Unlike the time-consuming curler or straightener, you don’t even need to commit to styling your whole head! The beauty of the crimp is taking smaller sections to let yourself spice things up for the day in minutes.

3. Gaucho Pants: Oh the gaucho pants … the soft, flowy fabric gives all the comfort of your favorite pair of yoga pants or leggings, but somehow even lighter and airier. As always, extra points if you pair it with a Lisa Frank or Bobby Jack T-shirt.

2. Wedge Flip Flops: There is nothing in this world that will make you feel more fierce than wedge flip flops (preferably with rhinestone-covered straps). Running errands or to class, that extra height in the wedge is made of confidence. Get a pair now from your nearest Ross and strut your stuff down Library Walk.

1. Velour Tracksuits: Hello, Juicy Couture! Alas, some of us couldn’t afford this pricey athleisure wear and settled for the off-brand set from Kohl’s, but that doesn’t make you any less fabulous. From hot pink to sky blue to olive green, these outfits know how to make a statement in comfort. Pair these with your new wedge flip flops and people will be snapping pictures on their Motorola flip phones, wondering if it’s really you or Paris Hilton!