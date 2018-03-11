Tritons Fall In NCAA Quarterfinals to Conclude Postseason

The UC San Diego men’s basketball team fell to California Baptist University in the NCAA Division II West Regional quarterfinal, 81–67. The Tritons close out another successful season as the California Collegiate Athletic Association champions and finish with an overall record of 21–11.

The Tritons faced off against the Lancers in the New P.E. Gymnasium at Monmouth, Oregon.

UCSD went 28–61 (45.9 percent) from the field and 7–22 (31.8 percent) from the three-point line. The Tritons kept the ball safe, ending the game with 7 turnovers compared to the Lancers’ 15 turnovers. The Lancers outshot the Tritons, finishing with an overall field goal percentage of 56.5 percent (26–46) and a 3-point field goal percentage of 58.3 percent (14–24).

Junior swingman Christian Oshita led the Tritons in scoring with 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Junior guard Christian Bayne and senior forward Michael Shoemaker chipped in with 18 and 12 points, respectively.

The Tritons stayed close in the first half, only trailing by 3 points (35–32) going into halftime. They stayed within reach until the 6:42 mark. With the score at 60–55, the Lancers made a small run to push their lead to 67–57. Oshita sank a 3-pointer in an attempt to quell the fire, but by then it was too late. The Lancers cemented their 10-point lead and maintained the advantage into the end of the game. The buzzer sounded and the Tritons saw their post-season dreams come to a crash. Final score: 81–67.

UCSD enters the offseason with the hopes of going for a third-straight CCAA championship.