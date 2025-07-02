The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

Women’s water polo head coach Brad Kreutzkamp announces retirement

Byline photo of Alan Zhang
Alan Zhang, Sports Co-Editor
Jul 2, 2025
Photo by Thomas Murphy/ UCSD Guardian

After 16 seasons as head coach of UC San Diego women’s water polo, Brad Kreutzkamp has announced that he will retire in August, prior to its upcoming 2026 season.

“After 26 unforgettable years coaching at UC San Diego, I’m filled with gratitude and pride as I move into retirement,” Kreutzkamp said in a statement. “For the past 16 years, I’ve had the honor of serving as the head coach for our women’s water polo program, and I can truly say it’s been the joy of my professional life. Coaching at UC San Diego has been a privilege beyond words, and I’m forever grateful.”

Kreutzkamp was hired in 1999 as an assistant coach for UCSD women’s water polo, before joining the men’s team staff as assistant coach the following season. He then served as associate head coach for the men’s team from 2006 to 2010, when he became the women’s water polo head coach. Kreutzkamp’s Tritons won eight Western Water Polo Association Championships at the Division-II level. Since transitioning to Division I, UCSD has posted a winning record in five of its last six seasons. This past season, the Tritons went 17-14 and lost 11-9 to No. 1 seed Hawaii in the Big West Championship semifinal.

Senior associate athletic director and former Triton water polo player Danielle Melman will lead the search to replace Kreutzkamp.

About the Contributors
Alan Zhang
Alan Zhang, Senior Staff Writer
Living proof that one man can be adored by billions, Alan Zhang strives to bring ‘hotness’ back to journalism one article at a time.
Thomas Murphy
Thomas Murphy, Co-Webmaster & Associate Photo Editor
A psychology student who can’t seem to put down a camera or sleep to save his life.
