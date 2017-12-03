Women’s Basketball Improves to 2–0 With Victory Over Cal State San Marcos

The UC San Diego women’s basketball team took on Cal State San Marcos on Saturday, Dec. 2 in its second California Collegiate Athletics Association game of the year. The Tritons outshot the Cougars, 47.6 percent to 41.5 percent, and attained an 81–63 victory.

Senior forward Dalayna Sampton led the charge from the start as she kicked off the game with a layup within the first minute. The Cougars kept the Tritons close during the beginning of the quarter, making shots to tie the game at 2–2, 4–4, and then 5–5.

However, Sampton would not be stopped and continued to push through the defense to score the Tritons’ first 11 points of the game. With layups and rebounds by Sampton and senior guard Taylor Tanita, UCSD managed to plow ahead, ending the quarter 19–12.

The Cougars started the second quarter with a spark as they scored two free throws and a layup to bring the score to 16–19. The Tritons quickly stomped on any hopes, and three steals by junior guard Kayla Sato helped keep UCSD on the offensive.

The Tritons capitalized on opportunities, including a three-pointer by junior guard Marcella Hughes with four minutes left in the half. The Cougars gave up seven fouls and UCSD scored six free-throws within the last two minutes, finishing the half ahead at 43–26.

The third quarter provided yet another instance of Triton dominance. Two steals by Sato, a steal by junior guard Joleen Yang, and a block by Sampton kept the Cougars at bay, and Hughes and Yang each sank a three-pointer to keep the Tritons ahead.

Although the Cougars managed to score the last six points of the third quarter, early layups from Sampton and Kato and continuous shots throughout the quarter allowed UCSD to remain ahead and end the quarter, 63–46.

The Cougars made another attempt to push their luck with two three-pointers in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, followed quickly by a timeout. Cal State San Marcos slowly climbed the scoreboard, moving the lead to a 10-point differential, 66–56, with six minutes left in the game.

However, UCSD remained steady throughout the quarter with continuous offensive attempts and quickly took over the scoreboard once again. A three-pointer by senior guard Paige Song and key baskets by Sato allowed the Tritons to further increase their lead until the final buzzer ended the game, 81–63.

UCSD women’s basketball is currently 6–2 overall and 2–0 in CCAA conference play. The Tritons will face off against Cal State Los Angeles in a home game at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.