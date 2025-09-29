Lifestyle Tries: Curating the perfect study abroad wardrobe

The setting is Paris, France — the City of Lights, the City of Love, and most notably, the Capital of Fashion. The timeline spans five weeks this past summer, and the checked baggage weight limit? Fifty pounds.

While preparing myself for a 12-hour flight, I had to tackle the problem of fitting a capsule wardrobe into a single suitcase and carry-on. I was going to Paris to study the timeless and vintage Parisian fashion, and I had to look the part. Although I started with a blank slate, ransacking my closet only helped me learn more about my style and how it applied in another fashion setting.

Through my trials and tribulations, I have developed an organized list of do’s and don’ts to help you curate your own version of the perfect study abroad wardrobe!

DO: Your research! Each city varies in its food, music, culture, and our primary focus, fashion! To prepare for my trip, I tried to think like an authentic Parisian. I read Parisian fashion magazines: Madame Figaro for current trending styles and Elle for a more English-friendly perspective. Watching Paris street style videos on social media made me feel more prepared for the fashion I would soon see in real life. In particular, the chic looks of looser fitting dresses and midi skirts spoke to me. Accordingly, I abandoned my sweaters in anticipation of the blistering Paris heat, and swapped out my shorts for skirts — I followed the city’s calling!

DON’T: Pack pieces from the back of your closet, thinking, “I could totally pull together an outfit with this!” I packed a red top I hadn’t worn since last summer and attempted to style it in Paris. After it flopped on my first attempt, I stuffed it back inside my luggage, never to be seen again. I now realize I could have utilized that space in my luggage to pack other pieces I styled often back at home and knew fit me well. If there is a garment you’re set on bringing abroad, try a brief fashion show for your chic and fashionable friends — they could inspire more styling tips to build your confidence with the piece.

DO: Pack basics! My favorite white tank top has done me good for the last five years, and it was the key for most of my outfits. Bringing staple tops like this proved to be incredibly useful in both the “study” and “abroad” aspects of the trip. I would layer a blue cardigan over my white tank for a couple hours in the classroom and then head home for a quick swap to a lace top over it — perfect for evening wear! Other basics included black and white crop tops from UNIQLO that I could throw on, along with a pair of jeans that I could dress up with my leather jacket.

DON’T: Disregard the power of your regular T-shirts! I constantly found myself wishing I brought oversized tees instead of worrying about how to style an over-complicated top every morning. I suggest bringing at least two casual shirts, suitable for relaxing. If you’re worried about looking too drab, accessories such as belts, hats, scarves, and statement jewelry can add personalized character to any outfit. And picking tees with interesting graphics and cuts to the neckline can make any outfit rocking!

DO: Bring a good pair of reliable shoes. In Paris, my daily average step count was over 10,000. From walking to and from school and around the city’s 20 neighborhoods to bouncing back and forth between bistros, boulangeries, vintage shops, and renowned Parisian passages, my feet needed good support. While my brown flats provided a welcome alternative footwear, I constantly reached for the solace of my black and white New Balance 550’s. My sneakers were cute enough to go with the aesthetics of my daily wardrobe, but most importantly, comfortable enough to walk miles in.

DON’T: Worry too much. At the end of the day, as long as what I put on my body made me feel secure, I was more than satisfied — because I was in Paris! A pair of reliable jeans, a comfy top, and a pair of sneakers was all I really needed to get through the school day and then some. Returning to the U.S. was bittersweet, but fresh in my mind were the memories I made with the people I encountered in Paris — not what my OOTDs were.

As you prepare to jetset off to your study abroad destination, I hope these tips inspire you to start a Pinterest board to visualize some outfit inspo, ease some of your nerves, and get you excited for this upcoming journey. I look forward to seeing your posts on the gram. Until then, au revoir!