Lifestyle’s Spring Quarter bucket list

With eight weeks remaining in the school year, our team decided that we want to make the most of every single one of them. What better way to do that than a bucket list? Each of us has chosen a goal or activity to complete before summer. Read our list to see what we’re up to, hold us accountable, and, if you would like, join us!

Visit the Imperial Sand Dunes

Kelly Loo, Lifestyle Co-Editor

Here’s what I know about the Imperial Sand Dunes: They look cool. While I have checked off a good number of my San Diego bucket list items, I’ve been putting off this last one due to its distance. I plan to go there and role-play as Zendaya in “Dune,” looking longingly into the horizon and summoning giant sandworms. In an ideal world, I would also go sandboarding to compare it to skateboarding. But if that’s not an option, I’m sure the Dunes will still offer an out-of-this-world photoshoot spot — especially if we can get there at sunrise. All that’s left to do is find a free weekend and the willpower to sit in a car for two and a half hours.

Make my Spring Quarter wish list happen

Camelia Tzadok, Staff Writer

One of my best friends writes a wish list of things she hopes will happen every quarter, and I’ve always thought it was the sweetest tradition. When our sorority followed in her footsteps and created wish lists at one of our meetings, I jumped at the opportunity. I thought hard about things I missed from other quarters and wanted to bring back for Spring, like more frequent trips to Torrey Pines Gliderport and spending quality time with my suitemates. This quarter, I would like to make some of my wishes — like perfecting my bracelet stack, breaking in my Dr. Martens, and getting into more mischief — come true.

Go see the Chicano Park lowriders

Julio Canimo, Senior Staff Writer

As a lifelong car enthusiast, I’ve always wanted to experience an authentic Southern California lowrider show. This unique car subculture is deeply rooted in Southern California Chicano heritage, with an emphasis on slowing things down and enjoying the ride — instead of being fast and furious. Growing up outside of California, lowriders have been a foreign concept to me, but I’ve always been a huge fan of its history, contribution to the car community, and the “take it easy” mentality. Something about the flashy displays of custom airbrushed art, chrome wire spoke wheels, white wall tires, and hydraulic suspension systems really get me going. Despite not going to a single lowrider show in all my four years at UC San Diego, I’ll be attending San Diego’s annual Chicano Park Day on April 19, where I’ll see all the classic cars up close and in person. Monte Carlos, ‘64 Impalas, or Chevy Bel Airs — if it’s low, slow, and taking up more road space than a school bus full of kids, you can bet I’ll be there gawking at the sight of them rolling past.

Frolick through the Carlsbad Flower Fields

Naisha Nallakula, Senior Staff Writer

No matter how many times my friend group sends texts and TikToks about going to the Carlsbad Flower Fields, the plan never seems to make it out of the group chat. However, this quarter, I am determined to see the beautiful array of colorful Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers in person and have an artsy photoshoot with my closest friends. The Carlsbad Flower Fields are only open in the spring, and I sadly missed my chance last year. I want to experience them this season before I miss them again and have to wait another year. After making my way to Carlsbad, I also hope to explore the greater San Diego area, such as North Park, the San Diego Zoo, and more of downtown.

Be more spontaneous

Samantha Phan, Lifestyle Co-Editor

Life as a fourth-year college student can be incredibly mundane. Far from the rambunctious 18-year-old party girl I once was, my Friday nights now consist of doing my homework, cooking a nutritious dinner, and catching z’s by 10 p.m. The spunk and spontaneity in my life have disappeared, and in my final quarter at UCSD, I want to bring them back. My goal this quarter is to do something spontaneous every week — whether that be riding the trolley to go clubbing in Tijuana or buying coffee for the person in line behind me. I want to rediscover the joy I experienced as a first-year student and make the most of my final weeks in San Diego.

Spend time at my neighborhood park

Melanie Poppel, Staff Writer

As the weather gets warmer, I want to take advantage of living within walking distance of a park. The possibilities for my park adventures are endless: a spontaneous game of spikeball with friends, a relaxing picnic with Trader Joe’s snacks (I love the Garlic Naan Crackers and Brookies) and my current book (“Happy Hour” by Marlowe Granados), or a hot girl sunset walk listening to music. This quarter, you’ll catch me having revelations on the bleachers and saying “Hi” to everyone’s dogs.

Become an academic weapon

Jonathan Zhang, Senior Staff Writer

As the new quarter rolls around, my goal is to be an academic weapon. I will be at every lecture, arriving half an hour early to secure a front row spot. I will complete all my homework and provide my answers in three different languages (English, Urdu, and Swahili, to be exact). I will rewatch every lecture podcast at 0.25x speed to fully immerse myself in the course. Sike, I won’t be doing any of this; I just like playing make-believe.

Thin out my closet

Ava DeLuca, Senior Staff Writer

This quarter, I’m prepared to discover the true meaning of “spring cleaning.” I fully believe in the saying “out with the old, in with the new,” but when it comes to clothes, I fear I’ve become too good at acquiring the “new” without moving on the “old.” My goal is to finally sort through the items I don’t wear anymore, passing them on so that they end up in the hands of someone who will give them a new life. So far, I’ve found that reselling my clothes online or at flea markets, as well as donating them to local charities, have been the most effective ways to declutter my wardrobe. I can certainly say that, by June, I will have gotten rid of at least one outfit (I’m setting my expectations low so that I can impress myself). I highly encourage others to follow suit. Who knows? You might just become the next Depop reseller tycoon boss.