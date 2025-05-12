Grentperez at House of Blues

On Tuesday, April 22, Grentperez, stage name for Grant Perez, performed at the House of Blues San Diego. Though I had previously listened to a bit of the opener Rocco and really enjoyed his music, I didn’t know much about Grentperez going in. Despite this, I wasn’t let down.

Rocco kicked things off with a setlist of upbeat and romantic songs. His indie pop style felt fun and effortless, instantly lifting the energy in the room. My personal favorite moment from his set was when he played “Only Boy” — the crowd was dancing, singing, and fully in the moment. It was the perfect way to start the night.

Then, it was time for the main performer, Grentperez, whose incredible voice had the entire crowd completely enraptured. One of the most memorable moments was during his song “Yours to Keep,” when he invited a couple on stage to enjoy the show from a dinner table prop set on stage. Another standout point was when he, along with the audience, sang “Happy Birthday” to some people in the crowd.

Both musicians’ performances were genuine and so fun to experience live. From the song choices to the audience’s energy, it was all perfect. Since that night, I’ve had Grentperez on repeat and can’t wait to hear more from both artists.