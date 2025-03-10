Photo essay: Evan Honer at the Music Box

On March 1, Evan Honer performed at the Music Box in downtown San Diego showcasing a creative and modern twist on folk music. I had never heard any of Honer’s music before, so I went into this show with no expectations or idea of what I was in for; little did I know that I would be leaving the venue having been introduced to two up-and-coming artists who broadened my musical palette.

Opener Tim Craig warmed up the crowd with his unique blend of folk and pop. Craig effortlessly pulled the crowd in with his masterful guitar skills and smooth vocals. Not to be outdone, Evan Honer cartwheeled onto the stage, giving his fans the show that they had come for. Playing his biggest hits, Honer’s modern, folk-inspired music, immersed the crowd in his raw and rock-inspired rhythm. Leaning into his country-esque style and personal lyrics, I felt immersed in his musical storytelling. Both Craig and Honer’s performances opened my world to a genre of music I never imagined myself enjoying. I look forward to hearing more from both artists in the future and continuing to explore my newfound appreciation for modern folk music.