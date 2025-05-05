The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The UCSD Guardian
The UCSD Guardian

Overheard at Sun God

Like the good journalists we are, The UCSD Guardian has ears everywhere. Here are some of the things we heard at Sun God Festival — and if we had to hear them, so do you.
UCSD Guardian Staff
May 5, 2025
Photo by Thomas Murphy/ UCSD Guardian

“I love dubstep. RIP Wooli. I’ll take that bag anyway, though.” — Disco Lines

“I feel bad for anyone here that’s under 5′ 5-,” even 5′ 6,” 5′ 7,” bruh.” — Two approximately 5-foot-10-inch men who pushed people to get to the front for Slayyyter’s set

“Wooli died! Sun God! Yeah!” — A group of friends in line

“Cat was fucking mad. She was like, ‘YOU’RE TOO FUCKING LOUD!’ and I was like, ‘I DON’T FUCKING CARE, BRO! I’M OF LEGAL AGE!’” — A student talking to their friend

“I came all the way from LA.” — Slayyyter
“That’s not that far.” — Someone in the crowd

“BARKBARKBARKBARKBARK.” — Duckwrth

“Hey. How are you doing? Thoughts on abortion?” — A random student to two UCSD Guardian staff members

“HE’S STRIPPING! HE’S STRIPPING!” — A student as Duckwrth took off his shirt

“I have pasta at home …” — A student sitting on the grass, wistfully

“What the fuck.” — Ten people, at the same time, outside the porta potties after someone walked out with shoes covered in human feces

“I’ve got blue balls.” — A student talking to a friend

“Fall Y’all flashbacks …” — A student talking to their friends

“I have nothing to take from him…” — A student talking about Duckwrth

About the Contributor
Thomas Murphy
Thomas Murphy, Co-Webmaster & Associate Photo Editor
A psychology student who can’t seem to put down a camera or sleep to save his life.
