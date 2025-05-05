Overheard at Sun God

“I love dubstep. RIP Wooli. I’ll take that bag anyway, though.” — Disco Lines

“I feel bad for anyone here that’s under 5′ 5-,” even 5′ 6,” 5′ 7,” bruh.” — Two approximately 5-foot-10-inch men who pushed people to get to the front for Slayyyter’s set

“Wooli died! Sun God! Yeah!” — A group of friends in line

“Cat was fucking mad. She was like, ‘YOU’RE TOO FUCKING LOUD!’ and I was like, ‘I DON’T FUCKING CARE, BRO! I’M OF LEGAL AGE!’” — A student talking to their friend

“I came all the way from LA.” — Slayyyter

“That’s not that far.” — Someone in the crowd

“BARKBARKBARKBARKBARK.” — Duckwrth

“Hey. How are you doing? Thoughts on abortion?” — A random student to two UCSD Guardian staff members

“HE’S STRIPPING! HE’S STRIPPING!” — A student as Duckwrth took off his shirt

“I have pasta at home …” — A student sitting on the grass, wistfully

“What the fuck.” — Ten people, at the same time, outside the porta potties after someone walked out with shoes covered in human feces

“I’ve got blue balls.” — A student talking to a friend

“Fall Y’all flashbacks …” — A student talking to their friends

“I have nothing to take from him…” — A student talking about Duckwrth