Live Updates: UCSD women’s basketball takes on Southern in First Four

Byline photo of Kurt Johnston
Byline photo of Henry Stanger
Kurt Johnston and Henry Stanger
Mar 19, 2025
Photo by Justin Lu/ UCSD Guardian
Live Coverage
Updated
Mar 19, 2025, 8:13 pm

8:13 p.m. Final: Southern 68, UCSD 56. The Tritons briefly cut the lead to 6 points, but the Jaguars’ first-half advantage was too much for UCSD to overcome. Southern advances to Friday’s matchup against UCLA, while the Tritons take the drive back down the I-5 to La Jolla. A historic season ends in disappointment.

Updated
Mar 19, 2025, 8:04 pm

8:03 p.m. Ma drills a 3-pointer to cut the Jaguar lead to 8. Mahan banks in a tough layup to briefly make it a 6-point game, but two Southern free throws extend the lead to 8, with 50 seconds remaining. However, Sugapong steps out of bounds on the ensuing possession. Barring a miracle, this game is over.

Updated
Mar 19, 2025, 7:56 pm

7:53 p.m. Sugapong drives to the lane but is stripped from behind, and the official questionably awards Southern the ball. With a minute remaining and UCSD trailing 61-51, the Tritons will need a miracle. It has been a magical season for UCSD, but it appears to be ending here in Westwood.

Updated
Mar 19, 2025, 7:42 pm

7:42 p.m. The Tritons begin the fourth quarter by missing four straight 3-pointers. The shots are simply not falling for UCSD, who now trail by 12. A comeback is still within touching distance, but the seconds are ticking away.

Updated
Mar 19, 2025, 7:36 pm

7:36 p.m. After the Southern lead momentarily grows to 16, the Tritons quickly claw back into the game with a 7-0 spurt to end the period. Montgomery continues what has been a solid half for the graduate student with a transition 3-pointer. Sugapong knocks down two from the charity stripe on the next possession, cutting the lead to single digits. UCSD trails 49-40 as the buzzer sounds. They did well to get back into the game, but the clock is their enemy as they enter the fourth quarter with their work cut out for them.

Updated
Mar 19, 2025, 7:26 pm

7:26 p.m. The Triton momentum cools after a dubious foul is called on a Reed 3-pointer. A Triton shot-clock violation on the ensuing possession gives the Jaguars the ball. Southern leads 49-33 with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Updated
Mar 19, 2025, 7:17 pm

7:17 p.m. The Tritons come out of the break looking energized, quickly going on a 13-4 run to begin the third quarter. Montgomery started the UCSD burst with a floater in the lane, followed by a 3-pointer from the left wing. Sugapong poured in the next eight, including back-to-back triples. The Tritons have full control of the momentum, cutting the deficit to 44-33 with six minutes remaining in the quarter.

Updated
Mar 19, 2025, 7:12 pm

7:12 p.m. The Tritons enter the second half looking shellshocked. Southern leads 40-20, shooting 6-9 from beyond the arc and 17-29 from the field. UCSD, by contrast, has only made  eight field goals on 28 attempts. Soniyah Reed has 19 points off the bench for the Jaguars — one point shy of a season high. Southern carried a pedestrian 29% 3-point shooting percentage into tonight’s matchup but has been unconscious from downtown so far. The Jaguars have 2 points from turnovers, two second-chance points, and no free-throw attempts — their 3-point shooting has just been that dominant. 

Sugapong leads the Tritons in scoring with 6 points, but her minus-20 rating is the team’s worst. Sugapong also leads UCSD in turnovers with three. The Tritons will look to find an offensive rhythm in the second half, but it may be too little, too late.

Updated
Mar 19, 2025, 6:47 pm

6:47 p.m. Gallegos briefly stems the bleeding with a nifty spinning left-handed layup. However, the Jaguars’ long-range attack continues, knocking down contested jumper after contested jumper. The Tritons call a timeout as Southern’s lead balloons to 38-17 with two minutes remaining in the first half.

Updated
Mar 19, 2025, 6:36 pm

6:36 p.m. Reed finally misses a 3-pointer, giving the Tritons a much-needed defensive stop. This respite does not last long; after trading contested layups with UCSD, the Jaguars drain two more shots from deep to extend their lead to 14. With seven minutes remaining in the half, Southern leads 27-13.

Updated
Mar 19, 2025, 6:28 pm

6:28 p.m. The Tritons have finally established some semblance of a rhythm offensively with back-to-back layups from Sugapong and sophomore center Erin Condron. However, the Jaguars have gotten hot from beyond the arc — knocking down three triples in consecutive trips down the court. Jaguar senior guard Soniyah Reed, who has averaged 9.3 points per game this season, already has 11 points in the first quarter. Ma responds by draining a 3-pointer from the wing, but the Tritons trail 19-11 after 10 minutes.

Updated
Mar 19, 2025, 6:18 pm

6:18 p.m. Sugapong gets the Tritons on the board with a floater of her own. It has been an incredibly scrappy start to the game, with five turnovers already committed by each team. The Jaguars are frustrating the Tritons by picking them up in a full-court press, leading to uncomfortable possessions and giveaways. The score is 2-2 with just under five minutes remaining in the frame.

Updated
Mar 19, 2025, 6:11 pm

6:07 The Jaguars win the tip, and the game is underway. Ma picks off a lazy pass in the opening possession, but Montgomery misses the ensuing 3-pointer. Jaguars star, senior guard Aniya Gourdine, opens the scoring with a floater from the elbow. Southern leads 2-0 with over seven minutes remaining in the quarter.

Updated
Mar 19, 2025, 6:05 pm

5:50 p.m. From Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, welcome to March! Join Senior Staff Writer Henry Stanger and Sports Editor Kurt Johnston for live coverage of UCSD women’s basketball’s first-ever March Madness appearance. After competing performances by the Southern University Human Jukebox and the UCSD Pep Band, we are just under five minutes away from tip-off. Sophomore guard Sumayah Sugapong, junior guard Sabrina Ma, graduate student guard Parker Montgomery, redshirt sophomore forward Gracie Gallegos, and senior forward Kayanna Spriggs start for the Tritons.

5:41 p.m. Only one No. 16-seeded team — the 1998 Harvard Crimson — has won its first round game in the Division-I women’s basketball tournament. Led by future WNBA All-Star Allison Feaster, the Crimson slayed the No. 1-seeded Stanford Cardinal to break Stanford’s 59-game home winning streak. The Cardinal, coached by the legendary Tara VanDerveer, remains the only program stained by a loss to a 16-seed. 

Twenty-seven years later, UC San Diego head coach Heidi VanDerveer leads the Tritons (20-15, 13-7 Big West) into their first March Madness appearance. A win tonight will give UCSD the opportunity to add the UCLA Bruins to the No. 1-seed loss club. A defeat, however, means the Tritons will be watching the rest of the tournament from home. From Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, the Madness begins.

After upsetting No. 1 Hawai’i and No. 3 UC Davis to hit the jackpot in Las Vegas, UCSD earned its first-ever invite to the Big Dance in its first year of tournament eligibility. The Tritons squeaked into March Madness as a No. 16 seed, meaning they must claim victory in an additional play-in game before the Round of 64. 

Their opponents tonight are the Southern University Jaguars (20-14, 15-3 SWAC) . The two teams took relatively similar paths to tonight’s showdown in Westwood; both squads started the season with horrendous records against daunting out-of-conference foes but started piling up wins once conference play began. Southern started the year 1-9, including a 58-point defeat against Texas, while UCSD got off to a 1-8 start, including a 30-point loss at Stanford. However, both teams turned their fortunes around through high-octane, aggressive defense that led to turnovers and easy baskets. The Tritons ranked first in the Big West in turnover margin, while the Jaguars were second in the SWAC. This sets up an intriguing tactical matchup for VanDerveer and the Tritons, as both sides will aim to jumpstart their offenses through high-risk, high-reward defensive play. 

The key to the game for UCSD will be taking care of the ball and forcing the Jaguars to cough it up as much as possible. If successful, the Tritons will earn the right to play UCLA on Friday night, March 21, in the Round of 64.

