Live Updates: UCSD women’s basketball takes on Southern in First Four

5:41 p.m. Only one No. 16-seeded team — the 1998 Harvard Crimson — has won its first round game in the Division-I women’s basketball tournament. Led by future WNBA All-Star Allison Feaster, the Crimson slayed the No. 1-seeded Stanford Cardinal to break Stanford’s 59-game home winning streak. The Cardinal, coached by the legendary Tara VanDerveer, remains the only program stained by a loss to a 16-seed.

Twenty-seven years later, UC San Diego head coach Heidi VanDerveer leads the Tritons (20-15, 13-7 Big West) into their first March Madness appearance. A win tonight will give UCSD the opportunity to add the UCLA Bruins to the No. 1-seed loss club. A defeat, however, means the Tritons will be watching the rest of the tournament from home. From Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, the Madness begins.

After upsetting No. 1 Hawai’i and No. 3 UC Davis to hit the jackpot in Las Vegas, UCSD earned its first-ever invite to the Big Dance in its first year of tournament eligibility. The Tritons squeaked into March Madness as a No. 16 seed, meaning they must claim victory in an additional play-in game before the Round of 64.

Their opponents tonight are the Southern University Jaguars (20-14, 15-3 SWAC) . The two teams took relatively similar paths to tonight’s showdown in Westwood; both squads started the season with horrendous records against daunting out-of-conference foes but started piling up wins once conference play began. Southern started the year 1-9, including a 58-point defeat against Texas, while UCSD got off to a 1-8 start, including a 30-point loss at Stanford. However, both teams turned their fortunes around through high-octane, aggressive defense that led to turnovers and easy baskets. The Tritons ranked first in the Big West in turnover margin, while the Jaguars were second in the SWAC. This sets up an intriguing tactical matchup for VanDerveer and the Tritons, as both sides will aim to jumpstart their offenses through high-risk, high-reward defensive play.

The key to the game for UCSD will be taking care of the ball and forcing the Jaguars to cough it up as much as possible. If successful, the Tritons will earn the right to play UCLA on Friday night, March 21, in the Round of 64.