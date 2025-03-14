The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian

Live Updates: UCSD men’s basketball clashes with Gauchos in Big West semifinal

Byline photo of Alan Zhang
Alan Zhang, Senior Staff Writer
Mar 14, 2025
Photo by Kelly Tapia/ UCSD Guardian

8:07 p.m. The Tritons blow past the Gauchos, 69-51, advancing to their first-ever Big West Championship final in their first season of eligibility. After a rough first half, UCSD pulled away in the second to take a comfortable victory.

8:04 p.m Gray records his second steal of the game, tying the Big West single-season steals record set by UNLV’s Greg Anthony in 1989-90. Gray currently leads the country in steals per game and defensive win shares. The Tritons are up 67-49 with only a minute left.

7:58 p.m. UCSB does not look like it has a lot left offensively, and the Gauchos have struggled to get back into this game, with a recent five-minute stretch where they failed to score a single field goal. UCSD is still up by double digits, 60-45, with four minutes remaining.

7:30 p.m. Kapic with the triple! The Tritons are on a 15-0 run after a technical foul was assessed to Shtolzberg. Highlights during the run include a Howell slam and a beautiful 3-pointer from sophomore guard Aidan Burke. UCSD is now up 46-32, with 12 minutes remaining.

7:08 p.m. The second half is now underway here at Lee’s Family Forum. The Tritons struggled early on, but down only one, they are still very much in this game.

6:51 p.m. Niwa comes alive! Tait-Jones has scored the last 7 points for the Tritons after a rough start to the game. The Tritons are down 27-26 as we enter halftime.

6:43 p.m. UCSB takes its first lead of the game on a triple from graduate student guard Stephan Swenson, and a stepback jumper by junior guard Ben Shtolzberg widens the lead to five. The Gauchos are now on an 11-0 run; they lead 24-19 with three minutes remaining in the half.

6:30 p.m. The Triton defensive scheme is working excellently against the Gauchos early on. UCSB is shooting under 30% from the floor and has been forced to chuck up bad shots on several possessions. The Tritons lead 17-13 with just under eight minutes left in the half.

6:02 p.m. No surprises in the UCSD lineup tonight: senior guard Hayden Gray, junior guard Chris Howell, senior guard Tyler McGhie, senior forward Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, and junior forward Nordin Kapic. Tip off goes to the Gauchos.

5:45 p.m. We are 15 minutes away from tip off in Henderson, Nevada, at tonight’s Big West semifinal matchup. The No.1-seeded Tritons (28-4, 18-2 Big West) will look to extend their 13-game winning streak, the second longest in the country, against their opponents, No. 5 UC Santa Barbara (21-12, 11-9 Big West). I’m Alan Zhang, and I’ll have live updates and analyses for you throughout the game.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Alan Zhang
Alan Zhang, Senior Staff Writer
Alan Zhang is one of the most sought after and well regarded sports journalists in the modern world. Previously working at UK soccer outlet FromTheSpot, he has since taken his talents to the UCSD Guardian, where millions (very rough estimation) read his articles examining UCSD basketball and various professional sports.
Kelly Tapia
Kelly Tapia, Photographer
More to Discover
More in Row 1 Section 1
Scientific community holds Stand Up for Science rally at UCSD
Scientific community holds Stand Up for Science rally at UCSD
Amid $100 million deficit, MTS approves fare increase study, potential sales tax ballot measure, and delays planned improvements
Amid $100 million deficit, MTS approves fare increase study, potential sales tax ballot measure, and delays planned improvements
Champions: Men’s basketball wins Big West regular season title
Champions: Men’s basketball wins Big West regular season title
Saving satire: The MQ fights to keep its office
Saving satire: The MQ fights to keep its office
A-minus: Almost but never enough
A-minus: Almost but never enough
Baseball opens Big West play with win over Roadrunners
Baseball opens Big West play with win over Roadrunners
More in Sports
Women's basketball upsets No. 1 Hawai'i to advance to first Big West title game
Women's basketball upsets No. 1 Hawai'i to advance to first Big West title game
Good morning and 'Stay Readys': UCSD men's basketball is mid-major danger
Good morning and 'Stay Readys': UCSD men's basketball is mid-major danger
UC San Diego softball opens conference play with loss to CSUF
UC San Diego softball opens conference play with loss to CSUF
UCSD swimming concludes season with Big West Championships, sends Braun to NCAAs
UCSD swimming concludes season with Big West Championships, sends Braun to NCAAs
Women’s basketball fends off Matadors in tight win
Women’s basketball fends off Matadors in tight win
Men’s basketball crushes Titans, approaches Big West title
Men’s basketball crushes Titans, approaches Big West title