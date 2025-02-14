San Diego Restaurant Week: The Cork and Craft

Note: A prix fixe menu, derived from the French term for “fixed price,” is a multi-course meal with pre-selected dishes. To view The Cork and Craft prix fixe menu, click here.

The Cork and Craft is a triple-threat venue in the south end of Rancho Bernardo, boasting a winery, brewery, and restaurant. It offers an expansive selection of 41 tap beers and an impressive wine list. Exposed brick, maroon leather booths, and eclectic chandeliers make for a rustic ambiance. The service at The Cork and Craft was very friendly and helpful, even though our waiter had only worked there for three days.

Executive chef Scott Cannon incorporates gourmet twists on classic American cuisine. The unique dishes, drinks, and atmosphere make The Cork and Craft an unforgettable dining experience.

As with all San Diego Restaurant Week participants, The Cork and Craft featured a three-course pre-fixe menu with an appetizer, entree, and dessert.

Our first dish was the crispy salt and pepper pork ribs, which were dotted with toasted sesame seeds and tattooed with dark grill marks. The meat had a fall-off-the-bone consistency with a candied, sweet chili barbeque crust. The crispy exterior and soft interior made for a playful textural masterpiece. The salad nested underneath had a mild sour flavor that was slightly underwhelming on its own, but alongside the ribs, it served as a pleasant palate cleanser.

The second appetizer was a ceviche with morsels of soft, diced shrimp and sea bass, a spicy cucumber gazpacho, and three gargantuan half-moon tortilla chips. The ceviche was refreshing — its sharp citrusy notes played well with the tangy onions and slightly sweet corn, similar to the corn salsa offered at Chipotle. Unfortunately, the mellow flavor of the soft fish was blurred by the cucumber gazpacho it was soaking in. However, the crunchy chips were the perfect vessel to scoop up mouthfuls of ceviche at a time.

Our entrees began with a fried, golden brown sea bass floating in a puddle of apple dashi, served alongside a medley of mushrooms and bok choy. The grated fennel and strips of apple adorning the succulent fish added a feathery sweetness to the rich, umami dashi broth. The mushrooms and bok choy were bursting with flavor, having thoroughly soaked up the same broth. The fish was a bit bland; its delicate flavors were hard to detect, as other elements like the dashi easily overshadowed the supposed star of the dish.

Next was the braised short rib, served alongside a bit of pumpkin risotto, blocks of delicata squash, and a ramekin of spiced demi glaze. The meat was quite tender and juicy, tearing apart easily as we attacked it with our forks. The rich glaze paired well with and added a layer of umami to the ribs. The squash was smokey and had a nutty undertone, while the risotto was quite cheesy with a slightly grainy texture that we weren’t particularly fond of.

Dessert was a vanilla yogurt panna cotta with berry compote and bits of citrus cookie crumble lodged on top. The compote was sweet, slightly tart, and reminiscent of a fresh boysenberry jam Camelia once tried from a farm in San Luis Obispo. The actual panna cotta was divine, with an enjoyable squidgy texture and a heavenly vanilla aroma. The crunchy shards of cookie crumble were a nice addition amid all the soft textures.

We also tried a dollop of their zesty lemon sorbet. The iced dessert was wonderfully tangy and light. The citrus flavor struck a perfect balance between refreshing and acidic, making for the ideal finish to an already delightful meal.

The Cork and Craft is a perfect weekday getaway destination: the casual atmosphere and upscale eats make it a lovely restaurant to wind down at after a long day of classes or a tough day at work. The service will certainly brighten your mood — our waiter was very friendly and helpful. If you ever find yourself in Rancho Bernardo, make sure to stop by The Cork and Craft as one of your wine and dine destinations.