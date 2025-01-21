The perfect UCSD study crawl

So, midterms are just around the corner, and you’ve blocked out the entire day to study. You’re equipped with your laptop, charging cords, notebooks, a fistful of ballpoint pens, and your trusty water bottle. But Geisel’s study rooms are completely booked, and you know your cramped dorm room, abundant with distractions, just isn’t going to cut it. Luckily, as the second largest campus in the University of California, UC San Diego is filled with hidden study spots around every corner.

The “study crawl” — visiting different study spots over the course of a day — has gained massive traction on social media in the past few years. Whether it’s visiting familiar on-campus spots, trying out new places to study in the surrounding area, or hitting up as many libraries or coffee shops as possible in a day, this trend is highly customizable according to different students’ tastes. It keeps the study environment fresh and forces students to take breaks, helping them stay focused and avoid burnout while studying.

Does this all sound like a bit too much planning? Never fear — as an overworked college student with an affinity for romanticizing my academic life, I have just about mastered the art of the study crawl. From widely-beloved workspaces to lesser-known quiet corners, this is your guide to the perfectly curated study crawl across UCSD’s campus.

Destination 1: Pinpoint Cafe

A treehouse-esque oasis neighboring Scripps Pier, Pinpoint is frequented by a dedicated crowd of regulars, myself included. With that in mind, it’s imperative that you arrive as early as possible to secure a seat. Luckily, it doesn’t hit its peak until mid-to-late morning, so if you arrive close to its 7 a.m. opening, or 8 a.m. on Saturdays, you’ll be sure to get a spot. Even better, both the SIO shuttle and the Route 30 bus stop mere feet from the cafe’s entrance, making it easily accessible for those without a car.

Perched in Pinpoint’s wooden boughs, I find that studying here is my favorite way to wake myself up with some quality caffeine (20% off with your student ID!) and fresh ocean air (as long as you bring a trusted coat for those chilly mornings). With its variety of pastries, toasts, and on-the-go options, it’s also a perfect place to grab a mid-morning brunch and warm up with some readings before embarking on the next leg of your crawl.

Destination 2: English Language Institute Courtyard

Now that you’re fueled up and on a roll, it’s time to find somewhere quiet and secluded to get focused. With the midday sunlight beaming down, what better place to do that than a shady courtyard covered in succulents and flowers? We’re about to hit up the hidden gem of UCSD study spots: the outdoor tables by the English Language Institute buildings.

Located on the edge of the OceanView Terrace parking lot, these portable buildings are surrounded by covered tables, wild rabbits, and varied foliage. This underrated nook deep in the recesses of Thurgood Marshall College is the perfect place to start focusing on those tougher assignments. Here, you can enjoy the sunny midday weather, as well as surprisingly good Wi-Fi coverage, all while discovering a part of campus you may not have ventured into before.

Destination 3: Old Student Center

Once you’ve found a good place to pause your work, use the distance between the second and third destinations to take a much-needed afternoon walk; some time to stretch your legs is crucial for any successful study crawl.

The Old Student Center has so many perfect places to lock in that it’s impossible to single out just one. There are always plenty of open tables in the peaceful little courtyard. But, if it’s already starting to cool down, stop by the Food Co-Op for a quick and cheap bite or settle into the soft sofas of Groundwork Books. A personal favorite of mine is the living room-like central space in the General Store Co-Op. A lovely place to refuel and re-caffeinate, it also boasts a variety of comfortable seats and a pleasant, intimate atmosphere.

Destination 4: Sally T. WongAvery Library

Now that you’re more than halfway done with your study crawl, it’s time to find a quiet spot to get into that late afternoon grindset. Despite being located over in UCSD’s medical school campus, this library is open to graduate, undergraduate, STEM, and humanities students alike. If it’s your first time visiting, know that the second floor is your oyster; not only is there plenty of natural light throughout, but you can sit either at a table out in the open, in an armchair against the wall, or off in a secluded corner among the bookshelves.

While WongAvery Library is a bit further from the center of campus than Geisel Library, it is generally far less crowded, and its peaceful vibes make it well worth the walk. Its comfy chairs, rolling whiteboards, and rows and rows of bookshelves create an old-school feel that reminds me of my hometown’s public library.

Destination 5: The Loft

Located on the second floor of Price Center, The Loft is one of my favorite options for a cozy, centralized study spot to end any study crawl. Best known as a popular music venue by night, it doubles as a vibrant yet laid-back cafe and study lounge during the day for students to study and refuel between a long day of classes.

Zanzibar Café, located inside The Loft, offers a $5 happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and a comforting menu (with fantastic fries), making it a great place to grab dinner. And while The Loft and the cafe typically close by 6 p.m., it’s always thrilling to stay after hours on a show day to catch a once-in-a-lifetime performance!

Given the sheer size of UCSD’s campus, it’s no surprise that there are far more spaces to study and relax than most people know. Whether you’re new to study crawls or are looking for something new to add to your rotation, let this guide serve as inspiration for your future midterms season adventures. Good luck out there, fellow test-takers, and Godspeed.