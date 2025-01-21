Exploring San Diego: Del Mar

Whenever I need an oasis away from the hecticness of schoolwork and campus life, I head to Del Mar. Offering stunning ocean views and a picturesque main street, Del Mar — just a short drive or NCTD Route 101 bus ride from UC San Diego — is lovely to wander around and always boosts my mood. Here is how to spend the perfect day in Del Mar.

Start your day at Stratford Court Cafe, a cute restaurant with yummy brunch options, coffees, and smoothies to energize you for the day ahead. Soak up the sun in their outdoor courtyard while enjoying their savory Stratford Scramble or sweet Berries & Cream Waffle, two of my favorite dishes.

Next, stop by Del Mar Library, a small but peaceful public library. With lots of natural light and large wooden desks, this is a great place for some quiet focus time. Finish that last annoying assignment before closing your laptop for good or browse some potential beach reads to take home with you. Even when I don’t have work to do, I like to sit and enjoy the library’s calm ambiance before embarking on the rest of my day.

Once you’re ready to take a walk around town, check out St. Peter’s Thrift Shop, where you can hunt through racks of unique clothes, home goods, and seasonal items. I have been pleasantly surprised with the hidden gems I’ve found here: wine glasses for my best friend’s 21st birthday, the perfect white ruffle top for my pirate Halloween costume, all seven seasons of “Gilmore Girls” on DVD (I bought the best ones: seasons 2, 3, and 5, of course), and paperback books for one dollar. If you live for the thrifty thrill of finding something unexpectedly cool among random assortments of donations, this is the spot for you.

Getting hungry after all that digging? For a quick bite, Del Mar Pizza has delicious five-dollar thin-crust slices. I’m also a big fan of the Chicken Club from Board and Brew. Yes, the sandwich shop may have the same menu at its Westfield UTC location, but I promise you that eating your sandwich on the Del Mar beach has magical healing powers you just can’t get in La Jolla.

Once your lunch cravings have been satisfied, walk over to Sea Grove Park to catch the sunset. The benches there overlook the ocean and are ideal for people watching. You can observe surfers in the water, dogs running around, and even the Pacific Surfliner as it zooms by every so often. I love to take in the beautiful scenery and simply reflect.

Before heading home, grab some gelato at An’s Hatmakers. An iconic sweet treat shop, An’s offers flavor tours where you can try free samples of their hat-inspired confections. With a rotating menu of delicious flavors like Leather — brown butter gelato with chocolate chip cookies — and Bobble Hat — strawberry banana sorbet — you won’t regret treating yourself here. If you need more convincing, USA Today named their North Park location the best independent ice cream shop in America!

It’s beachy, walkable, and close to campus — what more could you ask for? Del Mar is one of my favorite places to unwind when I’m in need of some self care. Next time you get tired of the same old spots around UCSD, hop on the 101 to explore a new part of San Diego you’re guaranteed to love.