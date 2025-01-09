A&E’s weekly song pick: Peachole’s “Strawberyy casket 2”

“Strawberyy casket 2” is an abrasive, grungier rework of Peachole’s brutal, diss track towards an unspecified receiver, “strawberyy casket.” While the song is quick and slick, clocking in at just under two minutes, it accomplishes all it sets out to do. It’s messy and mean, and its energy is encapsulated in the opening lines: “I’m writing you this letter / In Times New Roman / In hopes you hate it.” The song quickly dissolves into a whiny, angsty chorus reminiscent of Grimes’ “Kill V. Maim,” where Peachole declares that she has a pure heart and asks the target of her resentment how it feels being so dumb, juxtaposing her kindness with cruelty in one fell swoop. Peachole showcases that forgiveness is not linear: you’ll bounce between scorning those who have wronged you and attempting to cleanse and better yourself. The process of forgiving will make you both vicious and self-reflective, but perhaps, those are both necessary parts of healing.

