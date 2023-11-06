Latest Stories
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
SJP Holds Walkout for Palestine; A.S. Sponsors Message Condemning Israel as an Apartheid State
SJP Holds Walkout for Palestine; A.S. Sponsors Message Condemning Israel as an Apartheid State
UCSD reshuffles parking spots for students and student-residents
UCSD reshuffles parking spots for students and student-residents
Image Courtesy of studentaid.gov
FAFSA form’s to contain changes for upcoming application year
Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
All eyes on the new marketplaces
All eyes on the new marketplaces
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
The Guardian’s overreactions after two weeks of the NBA season
The Guardian’s overreactions after two weeks of the NBA season
Brendon Fezzey Shines Bright in Tritons’ 4th Quarter Comeback vs. UC Davis
Brendon Fezzey Shines Bright in Tritons’ 4th Quarter Comeback vs. UC Davis
Photo by Vienna Reyes on Unsplash
Jude Bellingham Steals The Show At El Clásico
Photo by Jeffrey F. Lin on Unsplash
NWSL is professional sports’ next big thing
Photo by Jimmy Conover on Unsplash
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers: 2023 World Series Preview
Photo provided by Philippe Bout on Unsplash
We need to stop glorifying the social aspect of college
Photo provided by
American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth
Image courtesy of Jon Tyson on Unsplash
Biden should drop out to prevent a Trump victory
Image courtesy of Blake Wheeler on Unsplash
Grass lawns: an outdated and wasteful aesthetic
Photo provided by: Sunguk Kim
An argument against hatred in a time of conflict
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
UC San Diego’s Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
Photo by christopher lemercier on Unsplash
Dating Horror Stories to Scare You After Halloween
https://medium.com/@vickiebananas/rationing-in-times-of-covid-53a242271177 https://triton.news/2018/09/ucsd-unveils-new-technologically-advanced-osler-parking-structure/
Why I Don’t Drive to Class
Image courtesy of Avery Cocozziello on Unsplash
The Origins of Halloween: Meaning, Roots, and Traditions
“Carved Pumpkin” and collage by Samantha Phan using Canva; “Pile of Orange Pumpkin” courtesy of Jason Leung on Unsplash; “Sliced Fruit on Black Tray” courtesy of Aneta Pawlik on Unsplash; “Pumpkin Guts” courtesy of Shaun Holloway on Unsplash
Halloween from a pumpkin’s point of view
The spookiest places at UCSD
The spookiest places at UCSD
Hollywood Bowl finds harmony with boygenius on Halloween night
Hollywood Bowl finds harmony with boygenius on Halloween night
Percy Jackson and the horror of the college application process
Percy Jackson and the horror of the college application process
Finding the wolves in the picture: “Killers of the Flower Moon” review
Finding the wolves in the picture: “Killers of the Flower Moon” review
A&Es Halloween Favorites
A&E’s Halloween Favorites
Punchy, Polished, Polyphia
Punchy, Polished, Polyphia
Volume 56 – Issue 30
Volume 56 - Issue 29
Volume 56 – Issue 29
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Blacks Beach
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Black’s Beach
100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD



The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian



Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Erin Kee, Staff Writer • November 6, 2023
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
Alex Reinsch-Goldstein, Contributing Staff Writer • November 6, 2023
We need to stop glorifying the social aspect of college
Anshul Govindu, Staff Writer • November 6, 2023
American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth
Kendall Clarida, Contributing Writer • November 6, 2023
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Eru Ishikawa, Contributing Writer • November 5, 2023
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Carter Castillo, Senior Writer • November 5, 2023

Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind

Alex Reinsch-Goldstein, Contributing Staff Writer
November 6, 2023
Kobey%E2%80%99s+Swap+Meet+is+a+state+of+mind
Alex-Reinsch-Goldstein

Entering Kobey’s Swap Meet is like having a brick thrown in your face. Instantly, you are greeted by the most bizarre and depraved specimens of humanity, wanting something. 

“How ‘bout this, kid?” says a profoundly bald man in a t-shirt that hangs down to his knees, brandishing a toilet plunger shaped like a shotgun. “You pump it like this, just like a real gun. How ‘bout it? Fifteen dollars? How ‘bout ten? Five? Man, I’ll give it to you for free. Will you take it off my hands? My wife sent me here to get rid of this thing. She says it’s embarrassing to have around the house. I tell you, kid, I get no respect.” He then launches into an astronomically vulgar explanation of his marital relations (or lack thereof) and says that he would’ve just given the plunger to his son if the kid ever picked up the phone. “Just take the thing, kid,” he says. “It’s all I’ve got.”

Kobey’s is a state of mind, and Plunger Man is in it. Every weekend, thousands of San Diegans — and visitors from near or far — descend on this fenced-off section of the Pechanga Arena parking lot to haggle and barter. Hundreds of vendors set up their tents and tables to hawk everything imaginable: antiques, clothes, weapons, books, second-hand anything, oddities that have to be seen to be believed. Going to Kobey’s opens your mind by force. One’s senses are instantaneously assaulted by every form of bizarre stimuli at once, and the only choices are to roll with it or leave. In this parking lot, filled with people and cluttered with tents, the normal rules of human interaction are suspended. People are wary and suspicious of others in America — if Plunger Man tried to sell his toilet gun to strangers on the street, he might find the real thing cocked and pointed at his face. But at Kobey’s, there is a sort of unwritten pact to live and let live, by necessity if nothing else. 

“It’s swell,” says the proprietor of a Second Amendment-themed trinket stand, who declined to give his name for fear of government retribution. “You get all kinds of people coming by here. People have very encouraging things to say. If they like what you’re doing, they’ll come in and tell you. They love this one,” he says, pointing to a t-shirt stamped with a naked woman holding an AR-15 and the words “Come and Take It.” “This is We the People,” he adds, apparently referencing the first sentence of the Constitution. “It’s swell.”

In his box of iron-on patches, one can find the insignia of the Three Percenters — a far-right paramilitary group that took part in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. When questioned about it, the freedom-loving proprietor merely says, “Oh, that? I’ve never seen it before.”

Monte Kobey, who founded Kobey’s in 1976 and has since gone on to the big swap meet in the sky, is probably looking down with great pride on the haggling orgy of insanity that he created. An average of 20,000 people visit Kobey’s every weekend, and the swap meet has become a treasured San Diego institution. And given its reputation for great deals, Kobey’s has unsurprisingly become a big hit with UC San Diego students. 

“Everyone from San Diego has been to Kobey’s or at least knows about it,” Eleanor Roosevelt College senior Chanel Cherow said. “My mom and I were in a hot tub in Mexico, and this guy overhears us talking and says, ‘You’re from San Diego? Have you been to Kobey’s?’”

“It’s one of the more novel attractions in San Diego that isn’t incredibly overpriced,” Earl Warren College junior Yashwin Madakamutil said. “You can find some great shirts, like this one,” he added, gesturing to a shirt that read “It’s not a beer belly — it’s a gas tank for a sex machine.”

Kobey’s is a place to find good deals on useful items like clothing and furniture, but who cares about any of that? It’s easy to forget that you need clothes on your back and chairs to sit on when you’re faced with a huge painting of Malcolm X and Barack Obama smoking cigars with Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King, which could be yours for only $20. There are entire stalls filled with medieval weapons and obscure brands of Mexican candy. One Funko Pop vendor displays dueling plastic miniatures of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls. If you’ve ever wanted a complete set of commemorative china from Roger Hedgecock’s 1984 mayoral campaign, you’re in luck. (In a contest between two guys with phallic names, Hedgecock defeated Dick Carlson — Tucker Carlson’s dad — only to resign in disgrace over corruption allegations a year later.) Every item has a story, though it would probably be best not to know some of them for legal reasons. It remains a mystery where the people who sell random used bike parts get their stuff, because no one asks. 

“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” so the cliche goes. It’s dubious whether a Roger Hedgecock plate, a Tupac Shakur Funko Pop, or a toilet plunger that looks like a gun can fairly be called treasure, but good luck finding them anywhere else.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$140
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Featured
Photo provided by Philippe Bout on Unsplash
We need to stop glorifying the social aspect of college
Photo provided by
American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Image courtesy of Jon Tyson on Unsplash
Biden should drop out to prevent a Trump victory
Image courtesy of Blake Wheeler on Unsplash
Grass lawns: an outdated and wasteful aesthetic
More in Features
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
All eyes on the new marketplaces
All eyes on the new marketplaces
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
Relax and unwind at The Zone study lounge
Relax and unwind at The Zone study lounge
Image courtesy of Sarah Deitcher
Among the Alps
The Four Year Dilemma: To Learn or to Eat?
The Four Year Dilemma: To Learn or to Eat?

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$140
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *