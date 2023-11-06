American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth

Latest Stories
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
SJP Holds Walkout for Palestine; A.S. Sponsors Message Condemning Israel as an Apartheid State
SJP Holds Walkout for Palestine; A.S. Sponsors Message Condemning Israel as an Apartheid State
UCSD reshuffles parking spots for students and student-residents
UCSD reshuffles parking spots for students and student-residents
Image Courtesy of studentaid.gov
FAFSA form’s to contain changes for upcoming application year
Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
All eyes on the new marketplaces
All eyes on the new marketplaces
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
The Guardian’s overreactions after two weeks of the NBA season
The Guardian’s overreactions after two weeks of the NBA season
Brendon Fezzey Shines Bright in Tritons’ 4th Quarter Comeback vs. UC Davis
Brendon Fezzey Shines Bright in Tritons’ 4th Quarter Comeback vs. UC Davis
Photo by Vienna Reyes on Unsplash
Jude Bellingham Steals The Show At El Clásico
Photo by Jeffrey F. Lin on Unsplash
NWSL is professional sports’ next big thing
Photo by Jimmy Conover on Unsplash
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers: 2023 World Series Preview
Photo provided by Philippe Bout on Unsplash
We need to stop glorifying the social aspect of college
Photo provided by
American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth
Image courtesy of Jon Tyson on Unsplash
Biden should drop out to prevent a Trump victory
Image courtesy of Blake Wheeler on Unsplash
Grass lawns: an outdated and wasteful aesthetic
Photo provided by: Sunguk Kim
An argument against hatred in a time of conflict
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
UC San Diego’s Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
Photo by christopher lemercier on Unsplash
Dating Horror Stories to Scare You After Halloween
https://medium.com/@vickiebananas/rationing-in-times-of-covid-53a242271177 https://triton.news/2018/09/ucsd-unveils-new-technologically-advanced-osler-parking-structure/
Why I Don’t Drive to Class
Image courtesy of Avery Cocozziello on Unsplash
The Origins of Halloween: Meaning, Roots, and Traditions
“Carved Pumpkin” and collage by Samantha Phan using Canva; “Pile of Orange Pumpkin” courtesy of Jason Leung on Unsplash; “Sliced Fruit on Black Tray” courtesy of Aneta Pawlik on Unsplash; “Pumpkin Guts” courtesy of Shaun Holloway on Unsplash
Halloween from a pumpkin’s point of view
The spookiest places at UCSD
The spookiest places at UCSD
Hollywood Bowl finds harmony with boygenius on Halloween night
Hollywood Bowl finds harmony with boygenius on Halloween night
Percy Jackson and the horror of the college application process
Percy Jackson and the horror of the college application process
Finding the wolves in the picture: “Killers of the Flower Moon” review
Finding the wolves in the picture: “Killers of the Flower Moon” review
A&Es Halloween Favorites
A&E’s Halloween Favorites
Punchy, Polished, Polyphia
Punchy, Polished, Polyphia
Volume 56 – Issue 30
Volume 56 - Issue 29
Volume 56 – Issue 29
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Blacks Beach
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Black’s Beach
100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD



The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian



Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Erin Kee, Staff Writer • November 6, 2023
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
Alex Reinsch-Goldstein, Contributing Staff Writer • November 6, 2023
We need to stop glorifying the social aspect of college
Anshul Govindu, Staff Writer • November 6, 2023
American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth
Kendall Clarida, Contributing Writer • November 6, 2023
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Eru Ishikawa, Contributing Writer • November 5, 2023
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Carter Castillo, Senior Writer • November 5, 2023

American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth

Kendall Clarida, Contributing Writer
November 6, 2023
Photo+provided+by+
Photo provided by

Until coming to college at UC San Diego, I grew up attending only Catholic schools. In my time at these schools, sex was a taboo subject, something that was practically forbidden to talk about, and when it came time for a sex education crash course, the curriculum was severely lacking. The class was separated by sex, boys in one classroom and girls in another. While I am not privy to what was discussed with the boys, I can recall that my Catholic sex education consisted of a short and awkward discussion about marriage, abstinence, purity, and periods. What the teacher failed to include was any mention of sexual safety, protection against sexually transmitted infections, consent, and what it meant if you were different from Adam and Eve in terms of gender identity or sexual orientation.

Unfortunately, my experience is likely not a unique one. American sex education is notorious for leaving out vital information for youth health and well-being. As these classes fail to progress parallel to the progression of society, LGBTQ+ youth are especially left in the dark. It is not rare for sex education classes to only focus on cisgender, heterosexual relationships or binary reproductive health. Only 8.2% of the LGBTQ+ community reports receiving sex education that includes LGBTQ+ inclusive content, which is a dangerous and depressingly low number. LGBTQ+ students, including myself, are already affected by the general lack of information and inclusivity within the classroom. Our identities and experiences go unaddressed and are continually ignored or condemned, which is an especially prominent issue when discussing sex in the classroom. A mere 24% of LGBTQ+ students have received adequate and relevant school-based sex education, leaving members of the community vulnerable in their adolescence and well into adulthood. 

In fact, studies show that individuals in the LGBTQ+ community are more likely to have sex at an early age and not use condoms or birth control. They are also more likely to experience sexual violence, contract HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, and have sex under the influence of drugs and alcohol. A shocking 23% of LGBTQ+ students were not taught about HIV/AIDS during their sex education courses. Knowledge of sexual health and safe practices would lead to greater caution among youth and have the potential to save lives. It is crucial that sex education describes certain risk factors that are particularly pertinent to LGBTQ+ youth, so they are equipped with the tools to make healthy and safe decisions about their bodies. 

Sex education in schools is often one of the only reliable sources of information on sexuality and sexual health for youth, but only a fraction of the U.S. public schools require accurate and sufficient sex education. Some states are even proposing bills that prohibit discussing gender identity and sexual orientation in school settings. An example is Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which states that classroom lessons from kindergarten to third grade cannot discuss sexual orientation or gender identity in any way that is deemed “not age-appropriate.” Legislation veering away from inclusive sex education is harmful to LGBTQ+ youth, as studies show they already face a greater risk of suicide and health issues compared to their cisgender or straight peers due to lack of support. Unfortunately, laws regarding sex education vary based on the beliefs and values of the state majority, leaving a vital decision in the hands of partisan politicians. Currently, only 20 states require curricula to include information on contraception and condoms, leading to a higher likelihood of STIs and unplanned pregnancies. Annually, 45 in every 1,000 American women from ages 15-44 will have an unintended pregnancy, and there are approximately 20 million new STI cases in the U.S. each year. Meanwhile, 27 states require the encouragement of abstinence, and, as of 2020, only six states require comprehensive sexual education. 

Furthermore, educators who are given the responsibility of providing sex education are not formally instructed on how to address varying aspects of identity and sexuality in the classroom. In fact, in a study regarding the comfort of educators in teaching other educators how to support LGBTQ+ youth, only 25.5% reported feeling comfortable doing so. With uncomfortable educators comes uncomfortable students. As a result, uneducated youth are less likely to protect and understand their sexual well-being and identity.

In an ideal world, discussion of safe sex and ideas of sexuality would flow freely and start in the comfort of one’s own home, but some parents may be opposed to or uncomfortable with that practice. However, if parents were to make an effort to discuss these often taboo subjects with their children, conversations about such topics would likely become more socially acceptable. Most importantly, policymakers have the power to implement laws that require the standardization of sex education across the nation that is inclusive to LGBTQ+ youth. This would require policymakers to take a definitive stance on inclusive sex education and prioritize the reproductive health of America’s youth. While the argument of separation of church and state may arise, this is a matter of accessible healthcare being the right of all Americans rather than a religious or political issue. 

At UCSD, there are myriad organizations that are positioned to support LGBTQ+ individuals. Resources like the UCSD LBGT Resource Center could partner with organizations like Planned Parenthood to provide free sexual health services, such as birth control prescriptions, STD testing, gender-affirming care, and pregnancy tests. In combination with Planned Parenthood, the UCSD LGBT Resource Center could potentially found outreach programs specifically for sex education or spaces for sex educators to learn how to better support their students. Such changes have the potential to make a large impact on youth in the surrounding San Diego community. 

On an individual level, students can donate money to these non-profit organizations that use donor contributions to stay afloat and fund free programs for those who may not have access to healthcare sources. Hopefully, with additional contributions, funds can be allotted toward this new cause to create a much-needed proactive change in sex education. 

Ultimately, we all have the ability to contribute to change even if it seems small. Regardless of one’s religious or political views, LGBTQ+ youth deserve to be supplied with proper sex education as a principle of promoting sexual and reproductive health in a community that has been left in the dark for far too long.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$140
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Featured
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Image courtesy of Jon Tyson on Unsplash
Biden should drop out to prevent a Trump victory
Image courtesy of Blake Wheeler on Unsplash
Grass lawns: an outdated and wasteful aesthetic
The spookiest places at UCSD
The spookiest places at UCSD
SJP Holds Walkout for Palestine; A.S. Sponsors Message Condemning Israel as an Apartheid State
SJP Holds Walkout for Palestine; A.S. Sponsors Message Condemning Israel as an Apartheid State
More in Latest
UCSD reshuffles parking spots for students and student-residents
UCSD reshuffles parking spots for students and student-residents
A.S. President Lo releases statement after being called to apologize for conduct towards Latine senators during Senate meeting
A.S. President Lo releases statement after being called to apologize for conduct towards Latine senators during Senate meeting
All eyes on the new marketplaces
All eyes on the new marketplaces
Photo provided by: Sunguk Kim
An argument against hatred in a time of conflict
Artwork by Ava Bayley
The danger of research taking precedence over students’ educational experience
Photo Provided by Element5 Digital
Vote yes on combining UCs academic worker unions
More in Opinion
The cost of monotony: UCSD’s architectural shift
The cost of monotony: UCSD’s architectural shift
Art by Ava Bayley for the UCSD Guardian
Sports Federations: Balancing Equity and Inclusivity
Art by Nicholas Regli for the UCSD Guardian
To Solve the Fentanyl Problem, Republicans Promote Military Intervention in Mexico
Beyond the Black Box: Unpacking the Impacts of Generative AI in Academia
Beyond the Black Box: Unpacking the Impacts of Generative AI in Academia
Annoyingly Positive, yet Unsatiated with Slow Change
Annoyingly Positive, yet Unsatiated with Slow Change
The Debt Ceiling Crisis
The Debt Ceiling Crisis

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$140
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *