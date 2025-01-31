The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The UCSD Guardian
The UCSD Guardian



Triton U-Pass referendum passes

Byline photo of Ana Paula Mendias-Navarrete
Ana Paula Mendias-Navarrete, Staff Writer
Jan 31, 2025

The Triton U-Pass Program referendum passed with 83.3% of votes — 18,776 — cast in favor of the referendum, according to a letter the U-Pass Election Manager sent to The UCSD Guardian. 

The referendum received 22,550 votes in total, 53.97% of the student population, thereby surpassing the 20% voter turnout required for it to pass. Of the total votes, 14.7% were “no,” meaning that the referendum received the required majority approval.  

The ballot measure’s success means that undergraduate and graduate students will be able to continue using public transit with their current U-Pass, and the existing student transportation fee will be raised from $69.75 to $75, paid quarterly. The measure also includes several expansions, such as student access to the U-Pass during Summer Quarters, fully funding the Grocery Convoy Shuttle, expanding Triton Mobility services, and funding student transportation goals through the San Diego Student Transportation Advisory Committee.

The Guardian will continue to follow the allocation of funds approved by the referendum. 

About the Contributor
Ana Paula Mendias-Navarrete
Ana Paula Mendias-Navarrete, Staff Writer
Ana Paula is a 2nd-year Political Science major and Business minor. She is an avid iced matcha lover, mystery book collector, and proudly raising a Jellycat family.
