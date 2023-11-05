Latest Stories
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
SJP Holds Walkout for Palestine; A.S. Sponsors Message Condemning Israel as an Apartheid State
SJP Holds Walkout for Palestine; A.S. Sponsors Message Condemning Israel as an Apartheid State
UCSD reshuffles parking spots for students and student-residents
UCSD reshuffles parking spots for students and student-residents
Image Courtesy of studentaid.gov
FAFSA form’s to contain changes for upcoming application year
Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
All eyes on the new marketplaces
All eyes on the new marketplaces
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
The Guardian’s overreactions after two weeks of the NBA season
The Guardian’s overreactions after two weeks of the NBA season
Brendon Fezzey Shines Bright in Tritons’ 4th Quarter Comeback vs. UC Davis
Brendon Fezzey Shines Bright in Tritons’ 4th Quarter Comeback vs. UC Davis
Photo by Vienna Reyes on Unsplash
Jude Bellingham Steals The Show At El Clásico
Photo by Jeffrey F. Lin on Unsplash
NWSL is professional sports’ next big thing
Photo by Jimmy Conover on Unsplash
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers: 2023 World Series Preview
Photo provided by Philippe Bout on Unsplash
We need to stop glorifying the social aspect of college
Photo provided by
American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth
Image courtesy of Jon Tyson on Unsplash
Biden should drop out to prevent a Trump victory
Image courtesy of Blake Wheeler on Unsplash
Grass lawns: an outdated and wasteful aesthetic
Photo provided by: Sunguk Kim
An argument against hatred in a time of conflict
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
UC San Diego’s Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
Photo by christopher lemercier on Unsplash
Dating Horror Stories to Scare You After Halloween
https://medium.com/@vickiebananas/rationing-in-times-of-covid-53a242271177 https://triton.news/2018/09/ucsd-unveils-new-technologically-advanced-osler-parking-structure/
Why I Don’t Drive to Class
Image courtesy of Avery Cocozziello on Unsplash
The Origins of Halloween: Meaning, Roots, and Traditions
“Carved Pumpkin” and collage by Samantha Phan using Canva; “Pile of Orange Pumpkin” courtesy of Jason Leung on Unsplash; “Sliced Fruit on Black Tray” courtesy of Aneta Pawlik on Unsplash; “Pumpkin Guts” courtesy of Shaun Holloway on Unsplash
Halloween from a pumpkin’s point of view
The spookiest places at UCSD
The spookiest places at UCSD
Hollywood Bowl finds harmony with boygenius on Halloween night
Hollywood Bowl finds harmony with boygenius on Halloween night
Percy Jackson and the horror of the college application process
Percy Jackson and the horror of the college application process
Finding the wolves in the picture: “Killers of the Flower Moon” review
Finding the wolves in the picture: “Killers of the Flower Moon” review
A&Es Halloween Favorites
A&E’s Halloween Favorites
Punchy, Polished, Polyphia
Punchy, Polished, Polyphia
Volume 56 – Issue 30
Volume 56 - Issue 29
Volume 56 – Issue 29
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Blacks Beach
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Black’s Beach
100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD



The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian



Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Erin Kee, Staff Writer • November 6, 2023
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
Alex Reinsch-Goldstein, Contributing Staff Writer • November 6, 2023
We need to stop glorifying the social aspect of college
Anshul Govindu, Staff Writer • November 6, 2023
American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth
Kendall Clarida, Contributing Writer • November 6, 2023
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Eru Ishikawa, Contributing Writer • November 5, 2023
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Carter Castillo, Senior Writer • November 5, 2023

Jude Bellingham Steals The Show At El Clásico

Estefania Arroyo, Contributing Writer
November 5, 2023
Photo+by+Vienna+Reyes+on+Unsplash
Photo by Vienna Reyes on Unsplash

Only a few points away from topping the La Liga table, Barcelona knew the significance of last weekend’s El Clásico — an intense match between rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid C.F.. Winning this game means more than just a victory; it signifies getting one step closer to the La Liga championship. The first El Clásico of 2023 was a close game throughout but was ultimately dominated by young star Jude Bellingham, who, although only recently joining Real Madrid, has been their top scorer so far this season. Despite an early Barcelona goal, the Englishman’s brace propelled Real Madrid to a 2–1 victory.

 

The first half of the match was a great start. Quick-to-action midfielder Ilkay Gundogan took a right-footed shot to the center of the goal and scored for Barcelona in only the sixth minute. This clear early advantage added to Barcelona’s confidence, since they knew they were leading on the scoreboard. More action close to the goal occurred but was unsuccessful; the first half ended with a foul by Barcelona center-half Ferran Torres, which resulted in a yellow card before halftime. 

 

As the second half got underway, Real Madrid was aware that time was running out and they had to score to knock Barcelona out from the top of the La Liga table. After several minutes of concentrated action from both teams, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and Barcelona manager Xavi each made their first substitutions. With Barcelona clinging on to their one-goal lead, both teams were pressured to score the next goal and take the momentum of the match. The notable plays for the remainder of this half consisted of many free kicks, headers, and corner kicks. Since the clock was ticking, both teams grew impatient as each minute passed. This resulted in many yellow cards, adding even more pressure and angst to not commit any more fouls.

 

Now into the final thirty minutes of the game, the next goal seemed decisive for the rival clubs — it was now or never for each team. With almost 20 minutes left in the game, new Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham took a right-footed shot from outside the box, the ball flying into the top right corner for the goal. Despite Barcelona dominating most of the match, the equalizing strike by the 20-year-old Englishman flipped the momentum and put Real Madrid in the driver’s seat, searching for the winner.

 

Ultimately, it was Belligham that struck again for Real Madrid, completing the comeback in the 91st minute. A cross into the Barcelona box by Dani Carvajal was miscontrolled by Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, but the ball fell into Bellingham’s path for an easy tap-in finish. Bellingham slotted past Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, celebrating in the corner with his now iconic “Belligol” pose.

 

This definitive goal put Real Madrid back on top of the La Liga table with 28 points, four points ahead of bitter rivals Barcelona. As the game concluded and the final whistle was blown, Bellingham deservedly earned the man of the match award — leading his team to a victorious triumph against their biggest rival. 

 

Real Madrid, despite being down on the scoreboard, were able to execute a comeback dominated by the one and only Bellingham. With ten matches played, ten goals scored, and two assists, Bellingham has proven himself as the key factor in Real Madrid’s starting lineup; he has now become the player his teammates rely on in the field to lead Madrid to victory. As he continues to carry his team on his back, Bellingham not only gains the support of many soccer fans but also wins the heart of all Madridistas.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$140
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Photo by Jeffrey F. Lin on Unsplash
NWSL is professional sports’ next big thing
Photo by Jimmy Conover on Unsplash
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers: 2023 World Series Preview
Photo by Casey Murphy on Unsplash
The “Brotherly Shove”: Inside the NFL’s most controversial play
Image Courtesy of Erik Drost on Flickr
Dame Time Forever
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
NBA Preseason Predictions: Who will be the next NBA champion?
Tritons Overcome Two-Set Deficit in Thrilling Win
Tritons Overcome Two-Set Deficit in Thrilling Win

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$140
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *