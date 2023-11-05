Only a few points away from topping the La Liga table, Barcelona knew the significance of last weekend’s El Clásico — an intense match between rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid C.F.. Winning this game means more than just a victory; it signifies getting one step closer to the La Liga championship. The first El Clásico of 2023 was a close game throughout but was ultimately dominated by young star Jude Bellingham, who, although only recently joining Real Madrid, has been their top scorer so far this season. Despite an early Barcelona goal, the Englishman’s brace propelled Real Madrid to a 2–1 victory.

The first half of the match was a great start. Quick-to-action midfielder Ilkay Gundogan took a right-footed shot to the center of the goal and scored for Barcelona in only the sixth minute. This clear early advantage added to Barcelona’s confidence, since they knew they were leading on the scoreboard. More action close to the goal occurred but was unsuccessful; the first half ended with a foul by Barcelona center-half Ferran Torres, which resulted in a yellow card before halftime.

As the second half got underway, Real Madrid was aware that time was running out and they had to score to knock Barcelona out from the top of the La Liga table. After several minutes of concentrated action from both teams, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and Barcelona manager Xavi each made their first substitutions. With Barcelona clinging on to their one-goal lead, both teams were pressured to score the next goal and take the momentum of the match. The notable plays for the remainder of this half consisted of many free kicks, headers, and corner kicks. Since the clock was ticking, both teams grew impatient as each minute passed. This resulted in many yellow cards, adding even more pressure and angst to not commit any more fouls.

Now into the final thirty minutes of the game, the next goal seemed decisive for the rival clubs — it was now or never for each team. With almost 20 minutes left in the game, new Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham took a right-footed shot from outside the box, the ball flying into the top right corner for the goal. Despite Barcelona dominating most of the match, the equalizing strike by the 20-year-old Englishman flipped the momentum and put Real Madrid in the driver’s seat, searching for the winner.

Ultimately, it was Belligham that struck again for Real Madrid, completing the comeback in the 91st minute. A cross into the Barcelona box by Dani Carvajal was miscontrolled by Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, but the ball fell into Bellingham’s path for an easy tap-in finish. Bellingham slotted past Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, celebrating in the corner with his now iconic “Belligol” pose.

This definitive goal put Real Madrid back on top of the La Liga table with 28 points, four points ahead of bitter rivals Barcelona. As the game concluded and the final whistle was blown, Bellingham deservedly earned the man of the match award — leading his team to a victorious triumph against their biggest rival.

Real Madrid, despite being down on the scoreboard, were able to execute a comeback dominated by the one and only Bellingham. With ten matches played, ten goals scored, and two assists, Bellingham has proven himself as the key factor in Real Madrid’s starting lineup; he has now become the player his teammates rely on in the field to lead Madrid to victory. As he continues to carry his team on his back, Bellingham not only gains the support of many soccer fans but also wins the heart of all Madridistas.