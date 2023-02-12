Darkness Falls on Brooklyn as the Sun Rises Out West

Let’s take a trip down memory lane. It is July 2019 and NBA fans are on the edge of their seats for all the big free agent signings and blockbuster trades that are going to change the landscape of the league. Within the first week of that month, the Clippers signed reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and traded for Paul George, while the Lakers officially completed a trade that would bring Anthony Davis to join forces with LeBron James. Meanwhile, on the opposite coast, the Brooklyn Nets made headlines when they signed star point guard Kyrie Irving to a four-year $141 million deal and star forward Kevin Durant to a four-year $164 million deal via sign-and-trade.

Although the Nets did not have particularly high expectations placed on them for the 2019-20 season when Durant took the year off to nurse an achilles tear, the future still seemed to be full of optimism as they were able to add two of the league’s best scorers to a roster filled with young talent. In their first year, Durant did not see any time on the court, and Irving wound up only playing in 20 games as he dealt with a nagging right shoulder injury he eventually got surgery on, ending his season. In the offseason, Steve Nash was hired as head coach with Durant and Irving’s approval.

Heading into the 2020-21 season, many viewed the Nets as possible title contenders with a now-healthy Durant and Irving combo. However, within just a few weeks of play, many started having questions about the Nets’ team chemistry, particularly Kyrie Irving’s role in it, as he did not report to practice or play games for multiple weeks due to personal reasons. When Irving returned in January, the Nets were able to acquire star guard James Harden who had demanded a trade from the Houston Rockets. While the Nets were big favorites in the coming season, it would be a swift realization that nothing is guaranteed in the NBA.

Injuries to Durant and Harden made it tough sledding for the new super team. Despite the limited playing time together between the three stars, the Nets finished as the second seed and were looking to do damage in the playoffs. In the first round, the gentlemen swept the Boston Celtics and it looked like they were putting the pieces together at the right time. In the semifinals, however, bad luck befell the Nets, as Harden re-aggravated his hamstring injury which forced him to play hobbled, and Irving went down with an ankle injury after landing on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foot under the basket. This resulted in KD having to put together some superhuman performances against the Bucks to keep his team’s season alive, as he put up a stat line of 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in game 5, which saw Brooklyn take a 3–2 lead. Milwaukee was able to win game 6, and in game 7, Durant was able to force the contest into overtime after hitting a long two to tie, but was just shy of ending the series as his foot was on the three point line. Milwaukee won in overtime and ended Brooklyn’s season, despite Durant scoring 48 points.

Many fans still had optimism for Brooklyn to remain a title contender for the 2021-22 season, but things quickly got out of hand. Due to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for New York workers, Kyrie Irving was unable to play for most of the season as he decided to not get vaccinated. This left Durant and Harden playing together without their star teammate. Harden appeared to lose interest in playing for Brooklyn as the season went on, mainly because the three stars were not building chemistry together, and this resulted in Harden getting traded to the 76ers for a package headlined by Ben Simmons. Simmons would not play for the remainder of the season due to a back injury, and the Nets would get swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Celtics.

Prior to this season, Durant demanded a trade from Brooklyn, but was unable to go elsewhere as trade talks surrounding him broke down. Early in this season, there were some issues within the Nets organization as the team suspended Kyrie Irving for promoting a film with antisemitic tropes on Twitter. Irving eventually apologized, but Nets owner Joe Tsai also required a list of demands for Irving to follow through with, that would allow him to play for the team again. After getting past this situation and replacing Nash with former coach Jacque Vaughn, Durant and Irving put together some of their best basketball, as they sat near the top of the Eastern Conference, but unfortunately Durant suffered an MCL sprain and still remains sidelined.

About a week before this season’s trade deadline, Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from Brooklyn and is now a member of the Dallas Mavericks. Last Wednesday, the Nets were able to complete a trade for Kevin Durant after he had demanded one this past offseason, and he is now a member of the Phoenix Suns. With Durant, Irving, and Harden all gone from Brooklyn, it can be easy to point fingers as to whose fault it is that this offensive juggernaut did not work out, but now that this era in Brooklyn is officially over, it is time to turn the page and look forward to some exciting matchups out west. The Nets were a major disappointment, but let it be a lesson in how integral team chemistry is in the world of sports.

