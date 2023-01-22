In search of peace and quiet,
I found cicadas.
Their loud chirps and monotonous hum
breaking the silence I sought after.
The conversations with myself
and sounds of the city below
all accompanied by the draining
of these unrelenting bugs.
How long have they shared their voices?
Did the ancients too discover places of serenity?
Only to be met
with a cacophony of natures’ loudest musicians?
In this, I find comfort –
knowing that other pursuits of quiet contemplation have suffered the same fate.
The cicadas tell me of their place in history:
as long as we are here to listen, they will sing.
My journey away from the noise
only brought me to a louder place, still,
I grew to cherish their old voices
and began another search for peace and quiet.
