Peeks and Previews: November

So long, spooky season, and welcome to November! Even though this month tends to be full of midterms and stress, you’ve got to make sure you carve out time to do something fun. We’re all still online only, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any events going on this month! Check out some of these Zoom meets:

Online Zumba Party (Nov. 7): If you’ve always wanted to try out a Zumba class, but were scared of embarrassing yourself in front of other people then this one’s for you! Join this Zumba class to have fun while getting some exercise in the comfort of your own home! The class begins at 10:30 a.m. and more information can be found here.

Managing Stress During COVID (Nov. 16): It’s no secret that living in the midst of a global pandemic takes a toll on our mental health. If you’re finding yourself even more stressed than usual, try joining this workshop put on by Counseling and Psychological Services, where you can learn tools for coping with stress and/or anxiety and vent. Sign up here.

Resilience of Black Women Art Show (Nov. 5): Join this event to celebrate Black women and Black culture. There will be featured art from Marianata Sylvaince and much more. Register here.

iHouse Global Trivia Night (Nov. 12): Come to global trivia night to test your world knowledge and meet some new friends. Not only will you be able to hold bragging rights if you win, but there is also an Amazon gift card available as a prize! Find information and Zoom link here.

Post-Election Community Space (Nov. 4): Join this meet the day after the presidential election to have a space to share your feelings or concerns regarding the results of the election. Remember to be respectful of everyone’s thoughts and feelings if you join! Find more information here.



KSDT Open Mic Night (Nov. 7): Are you missing going to open mics on campus? If so, this virtual open mic night put on by KSDT is just the event for you! Get your act ready to perform or get comfortable on the couch to watch all the talent from home. You will be able to find the live stream on the KSDT Instagram account, @ksdtradio.