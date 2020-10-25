What Your Quarantine Coping Says About You

As we find ourselves in the seventh month of quarantine, many of us have had to get creative in order to fill all the time at home or because it helps us from going stir-crazy! There have been many trends to come and go during quarantine that may have become your pandemic coping method. Here’s what your activity of choice says about you:

Making Bread: If you’ve spent time in quarantine scouting out different grocery stores that still had yeast in stock, this one’s for you. Using quarantine to make different kinds of bread tells me that you’re the most wholesome one in the friend group. You like to take care of other people — especially by feeding them — because you like to be the “mom.” However, you might not be the best at putting yourself first! You probably have caught yourself choosing bread making over facing a problem of your own, but hey, that banana bread is always worth it.

Renovating a Room: If you’ve spent quarantine giving your bedroom or any other part of your house a makeover, then you love to be productive. You see quarantine as an opportunity to finally get all of those tasks done that have been in your mind for months. If you relate to this, I envy you. You’ve probably been able to make a schedule for yourself and wake up before 10 a.m. You know what you want and you’re not afraid to go for it!

Cutting or Dyeing Your Hair: If you’ve done anything drastic to your hair over quarantine, girl, are you okay? I am also guilty of this, from cutting my bangs in March to getting ready to dye my hair pink and blue this week. If you’re like me, you may have done this as a reaction to all of the world-ending events going on around you. You like to be in control of your life and 2020 has done many things to stop you. One thing you have the power to control is your own hair, which feels nice. Also, being stuck at home is the perfect time to experiment — who’s going to see it?!

Playing Video Games/Spending Time on Social Media: If you’ve been playing too much “Animal Crossing” or “Among Us,” you most likely have been using quarantine to connect with your inner kid! Specifically, if you prefer “Animal Crossing” and you’re living at home with your parents, there’s something about the nostalgia for you that’s comforting. It’s just like when you were playing “Cooking Mama” on your Nintendo DS, except this time if you’re playing too late at night and you hear a parent’s footsteps in the hall, you don’t need to pretend to be asleep in case they check on you. If you’ve been on TikTok too much, similarly to “Animal Crossing,” you find it to be comforting. When the outside world is falling apart, you find TikTok to be a perfect Vine-like escape. When those ads come up on TikTok telling you to stop scrolling and go to bed, you absolutely skip right through it and later regret scrolling for two more hours.



Dalgona Coffee: If you were making this whipped coffee drink in early quarantine, you like to stay on top of new trends. You probably love finding cute brunch spots or coffee shops and almost always post about it on Instagram. It is also likely that you learned how to dance to “Say So” by Doja Cat. If you’re making it now in October, you might be feeling nostalgic for the happy ignorance we all felt in March, drinking whipped coffee and watching “Tiger King.”