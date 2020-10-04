Peaks and Previews: October

Welcome back to school fellow Tritons! This quarter certainly looks different than any other Fall Quarter we’ve ever had. While it is a bummer that many of the on-campus events we look forward to won’t be offered this year, that doesn’t mean that there are no events at all! Check out some of these virtual events to make the most of this month.

At Home Scavenger Hunt (Oct. 6): Bored at home? Check out this scavenger hunt you can do from your own home! Once you register, all you need to do is send an email to receive a PDF of your scavenger hunt. From there, the challenge is in your hands. Happy Hunting! You can register here.

1920s Night (Oct. 8): Interested in vintage fashion and make up? Register for this event to watch tutorials by Chicago Movie Tours on how costumes, make up, and hair were put together for movies in the 1920s. Follow along for a night of film history and fun! You can register here.

Virtual Game Night (Oct. 9): Join in on this event to answer trivia questions, play charades, and draw in a special game of Pictionary. The trivia questions include categories such as Disney, ‘90s music, movies, and even a special round about yourself based on a questionnaire. Also, for those Tritons who are over the age of 21, there is an option to play these as drinking games as well! You can register here.

Speed Dating (Oct. 11): Quarantine got you feeling lonely? There’s no doubt that living in a pandemic can make it a lot harder to meet other people and include some romance in your life. If this is something you can relate to, check out this online speed dating event! Once you’re in, the host will arrange for you to briefly meet others in private breakout rooms. Make note of those you like so you can keep in touch after the event! You can register here.

Virtual Escape Room (Oct. 15): Looking for a challenge? Join this virtual escape room to test your problem solving skills in addition to just having a good time! This event, put on by Roger Revelle College, is only open to the first 25 students, so register now! You can register here.



Coping with Covid (every Monday): Living in the midst of a pandemic is stressful enough on its own, but being a student on top of that can feel like a lot! One way to try and take good care of yourself is to drop in on this workshop put on by Counseling and Psychological Services here at UCSD. This workshop will run every Monday for the entire Fall Quarter. You can register here.