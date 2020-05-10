Let’s Get Physical: Quarantine Edition Part Four

Kickstart your week with our third quarantine workout. As usual, start with a warmup of some type; skipping rope or a walk. Follow your warm-up with a full-body stretch because today is a full-body HIIT workout! You will need added weight of some sort, a towel, and, most importantly, music!
These exercises are made to purposely be done one after the other with little to no break. HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) workouts are meant to keep your heart rate up and burn fat faster. This workout has two circuits that are repeated three times each. After completing circuit 1 three times, you can rest for two minutes, then start circuit 2 and repeat the circuit three times as well. ou will be dripping in sweat afterward, but you will feel so good. So get up, grab your speaker and head outside, it’s time to smash this workout.
Complete exercise instructions can be found below the circuit videos!
Circuit One
- Criss Cross Squat Jump
- Lateral Lunges
- High Knees
- Russian Twists
- Cocoons
*Rest for two minutes*
Circuit Two
- Kneeling into Squat Jumps
- Squats
- Plank Shoulder Taps
- Commandos
- Dumbbell Toe Touches
Full Body HIIT Workout
Criss Cross Squat Jump
- Three sets of 20
- Stand shoulder-width apart and go into a squat
- Once in a squat, use your power to jump up and criss cross feet
- From the criss cross, go back into a squat
Lateral Lunges
- Three sets of 20
- Start standing straight up
- Place one leg out to your side and lean your body weight onto the bent leg
- Your straight leg will feel a stretch at the same time
- Keep back straight and chest faced forward
Squats
- Three sets of 20
- Stand shoulder-width apart and squat
- Do not over arch your back, make sure it’s aligned from neck down to your glutes
- Try to squat to 90 degree angle of calf to quad
Kneeling into Squat Jumps
- Three sets of 15
- Place towel on the ground
- You will start on your knees with your upper body aligned
- Then one foot after the other put yourself in a squatting position
- Explode out of the squat position to jump
High Knees
- Three sets of 30 reps each side
- Place hands parallel to hips
- One leg after the other raise knees to hands
Plank Shoulder Taps
- Three sets of 20 reps each side
- Place towel on the ground
- Start in a plank position
- Lift one hand to tap your opposite shoulder
- Alternate each hand while maintaining plank position
Commandos
- Three sets of 20
- Place towel on the ground
- Start in a forearm plank position
- Push up one arm to a straight arm position and then your second one
- You will be a straight arm plank position now
- Once there you will go back down to a forearm plank one hand at a time
Abs:
Dumbbell Russian Twists
- Three sets of 20 reps each side
- Place towel on the ground
- Sit on the floor with your legs extended but slightly bent above the ground
- Keep your back straight
- Start with your added weight on one side of your body
- Then lift it over your torso to your other side
Cocoons
- Three sets of 15
- Place towel on the ground
- Lay on your back with your hands above your head and your feet slightly raised
- Bring your legs towards your chest by tucking them in
- Then bring your arms from above your head towards your sides and then wrap them around your legs when they are tucked into your chest
- Once you’re in your cocoon position, release to the starting position
Dumbbell Toe Touches
- Three sets of 20 reps each side
- Place towel on the ground
- Lay on your back with your hands and added weight above your head
- Lift one leg up and bring the weight towards it at the same time
- Go back down and alternate legs
I hope you enjoy this workout! Most importantly, remember to take care of yourself mental and physically during this quarantine. Stay healthy y’all. We are in this together!