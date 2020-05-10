Let’s Get Physical: Quarantine Edition Part Four

Kickstart your week with our third quarantine workout. As usual, start with a warmup of some type; skipping rope or a walk. Follow your warm-up with a full-body stretch because today is a full-body HIIT workout! You will need added weight of some sort, a towel, and, most importantly, music!

These exercises are made to purposely be done one after the other with little to no break. HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) workouts are meant to keep your heart rate up and burn fat faster. This workout has two circuits that are repeated three times each. After completing circuit 1 three times, you can rest for two minutes, then start circuit 2 and repeat the circuit three times as well. ou will be dripping in sweat afterward, but you will feel so good. So get up, grab your speaker and head outside, it’s time to smash this workout.

Complete exercise instructions can be found below the circuit videos!

Circuit One

Criss Cross Squat Jump Lateral Lunges High Knees Russian Twists Cocoons

*Rest for two minutes*

Circuit Two

Kneeling into Squat Jumps Squats Plank Shoulder Taps Commandos Dumbbell Toe Touches

Full Body HIIT Workout

Criss Cross Squat Jump

Three sets of 20

Stand shoulder-width apart and go into a squat

Once in a squat, use your power to jump up and criss cross feet

From the criss cross, go back into a squat

Lateral Lunges

Three sets of 20

Start standing straight up

Place one leg out to your side and lean your body weight onto the bent leg

Your straight leg will feel a stretch at the same time

Keep back straight and chest faced forward

Squats

Three sets of 20

Stand shoulder-width apart and squat

Do not over arch your back, make sure it’s aligned from neck down to your glutes

Try to squat to 90 degree angle of calf to quad

Kneeling into Squat Jumps

Three sets of 15

Place towel on the ground

You will start on your knees with your upper body aligned

Then one foot after the other put yourself in a squatting position

Explode out of the squat position to jump

High Knees

Three sets of 30 reps each side

Place hands parallel to hips

One leg after the other raise knees to hands

Plank Shoulder Taps

Three sets of 20 reps each side

Place towel on the ground

Start in a plank position

Lift one hand to tap your opposite shoulder

Alternate each hand while maintaining plank position

Commandos

Three sets of 20

Place towel on the ground

Start in a forearm plank position

Push up one arm to a straight arm position and then your second one

You will be a straight arm plank position now

Once there you will go back down to a forearm plank one hand at a time

Abs:

Dumbbell Russian Twists

Three sets of 20 reps each side

Place towel on the ground

Sit on the floor with your legs extended but slightly bent above the ground

Keep your back straight

Start with your added weight on one side of your body

Then lift it over your torso to your other side

Cocoons

Three sets of 15

Place towel on the ground

Lay on your back with your hands above your head and your feet slightly raised

Bring your legs towards your chest by tucking them in

Then bring your arms from above your head towards your sides and then wrap them around your legs when they are tucked into your chest

Once you’re in your cocoon position, release to the starting position

Dumbbell Toe Touches

Three sets of 20 reps each side

Place towel on the ground

Lay on your back with your hands and added weight above your head

Lift one leg up and bring the weight towards it at the same time

Go back down and alternate legs

I hope you enjoy this workout! Most importantly, remember to take care of yourself mental and physically during this quarantine. Stay healthy y’all. We are in this together!