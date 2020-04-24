Letter to the Editor: UCSD CALPIRG Student Calls for Expanding Vote By Mail

To the Editor:

Re “Students respond: How have COVID-19 policies changed your life?” (April 5, 2020)

Is the right to vote not a foundational part of American democracy?

It is obvious that UC San Diego students, as well as so many other Americans are obeying Governor Newsom’s stay-at-home order to ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones. It is needless to say that many Americans may still feel anxious, come voting day this November. That is why we should expand Vote by Mail and send every registered voter a ballot this Fall so we can ensure everyone has the chance to vote and participate in civic society, while staying healthy and safe.

I, like many Americans, love going to the polls on voting day, and find it empowering to walk out with my “I voted” sticker, but I will feel just as empowered, maybe even moreso, by being able to vote from the safety of my own home. In order to allow us all to complete our civic duty to vote, without sacrificing our health, we must expand the vote by mail ballot to every registered voter this November.

Bobbie Rivers

Thurgood Marshall College

Class of 2022

San Diego, CA

Image courtesy of AIA Film Challenge.