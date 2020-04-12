My Life Without Sports

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, all major sports leagues have canceled or delayed their seasons to protect the health of fans and players. As the world combats this pandemic, sports fans like me are adjusting to this new sports-less normal.

Even with sports canceled or delayed, we are not totally bereft of sports content. NFL free agency has given us wild moments this offseason with tons of player movement, and it has been a welcome distraction. For example, when I found out about the DeAndre Hopkins trade, for one moment, I was able to forget about COVID-19, finals, and trying to figure out how I was going to get back home.

Instead, I focused on Bill O’Brien and his ridiculous decision to trade away one of the best wideouts in the league for an overpaid, oft-injured running back and a bag of peanuts. It was great. It is also fun watching players doing improvised workouts on Twitter while they are also stuck at home — my favorite is San Francisco ‘49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk squatting tree trunks in the snow.

That being said, I really do miss live games. Had everything gone on as normal, MLB would be a month into their season, hockey would be getting ready for the playoffs, and we would be in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. Begin cooped up at home with a lot of time on my hands, I would love to have just one new game to take my mind off what is going on in the world. I would like to say that with sports being canceled I would have more time for my other hobbies, but who am I kidding; watching, reading, and writing about sports is my only hobby.

For the foreseeable future, sports will remain on hold. So, until sports are back, I hope you all stay safe and healthy. I, in the meantime, am going to try and find some new hobbies.

Photo Courtesy Harsimran Singh/UCSD Guardian