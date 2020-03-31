BREAKING: Vacant UCSD Dorms to House COVID-19 Patients

An undisclosed vacant dorm building at UC San Diego will be used to house COVID-19 patients, according to San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher in an NBC 7 article. The specific building and date of opening have yet to be determined, although Fletcher anticipates the selected dorm will house between 200-250 patients.

While UCSD had announced in a March 24 campus wide update their intention to create isolation housing for students starting April 1, 2020, no notice for non-UCSD community patients being housed on campus had been made.

According to the article, the dorm will be used for COVID-19 patients who are not sick enough to be in a hospital, but who are still too sick to return home.

San Diego County health officials will need to secure a number of medical supplies, as well as figure out the logistics behind the patient housing before any dorms will be open for operation. No date has been selected, although Fletcher suggests that the dorm will be operational in the “near future.”

While the UCSD administration has encouraged students to return home, a number of students remain in on campus housing. No word has been given as to whether or not the dorm selected for COVID-19 patients will be near any existing student housing, although Housing Dining and Hospitality has stated that all students who remain on campus will be moved into single dorms at no extra cost.

As of Tuesday, March 31, the city of San Diego had a cumulative total of 734 cases of COVID-19, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The UCSD Guardian has reached out to Nathan Fletcher and the UCSD Administration, and will continue to monitor this story as it develops.

Photo by Mariyah Shad for the UCSD Guardian.

This article was updated at 9:30 pm to reflect that the UCSD administration had previously announced their intention to create student isolation housing in dorms on March 24.