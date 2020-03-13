BREAKING: HDH To Allow Housing Contract Cancelations and Dining Dollar Refunds

UC San Diego updated their COVID-19 website to state that students living on campus would be able to cancel their housing contracts and that dining dollars would be refunded in response to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, March 19. This update is despite the fact that the university has not stated whether or not Spring quarter classes will be online for the entirety of the quarter or only partially.

According to the website, “students can choose to cancel their housing contract for Spring Quarter.” In order to do so, “students must log in to the Housing Portal and submit their cancellation request by March 29, 2020.”

The website goes on to say that housing refunds will be prorated based on students’ move-out dates and when their housing keys are turned in. Likewise, graduate and family housing residents are eligible “to cancel their rental agreements with less than 30 days’ notice, with no penalty, until March 29, 2020.” Choosing to cancel a rental agreement under these circumstances will not affect resident’s two-year housing guarantee, although they may not be assigned to the same residence they are currently living in.

Housing, Dining, and Hospitality will also refund Dining Dollars to students who move out. HDH dining facilities will remain open next quarter.

Because the university has not definitively announced how long online classes will last for the duration of Spring quarter, there is no stated explanation as to whether or not students will be allowed to come back to their former on-campus residences in the event that online courses only last for a partial amount of the quarter.

The UCSD Guardian reached out to HDH for comment, and this article will be updated as soon as an HDH representative responds.

Students with questions are encouraged to visit the website for more information, as well as to contact HDH via housinginfo@ucsd.edu with any further questions. Likewise, students are encouraged to tune-in for the university’s COVID-19 webinar, which will begin promptly at 5pm on Friday, March 13.

This is a developing story, and the UCSD Guardian will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Photo by Mariyah Shad for the UCSD Guardian.