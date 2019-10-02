We Went Through All 162 Associated Students Fund Allocations So You Don’t Have To

Associated Students presented 162 written reports to allocate $145,130.69 in funds to a multitude of student organizations on Wednesday, October 2. With that many specific allocations granted to 57 organizations, the numbers as presented on the public meeting notice can get a little confusing. That being said, if you’re interested in getting the lowdown on the finances without wasting three hours of your time, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Multicultural Greek Council $13,818.48

Allocation of $9000 from Programming Funds to Multicultural Greek Council Summerfest

Allocation of $3000 from Programming Funds to Multicultural Greek Council Fraternity and Sorority Life Conference

Allocation of $1818.48 from Programming Funds to Multicultural Greek Council MGC Info Night

Alpha Chi Omega $7,133.19

Allocation of $675 from Programming Funds to Alpha Chi Omega Domestic Violence Awareness Tabling

Allocation of $675 from Programming Funds to Alpha Chi Omega Fries with Alpha Chi, Domestic Violence Awareness tabling

Allocation of $4683.19 from Programming Funds to Alpha Chi Omega The More You Know with AXO, Philanthropic Game show with Domestic Violence Awareness

Allocation of $1100 from Programming Funds to Alpha Chi Omega Alpha Chi Omega Philanthropy

Deejays and Vinylphiles Club $5,678.14

Allocation of $1798.29 from Programming Funds to Deejays and Vinylphiles Club Something Nasty

Allocation of $3879.85 from Programming Funds to Deejays and Vinylphiles Club Something Spooky

Interfraternity Council UCSD $5406.11

Allocation of $5406.11 from Programming Funds to Interfraternity Council UCSD IFC Fall Recruitment Info Night 2019 (Greek Garden)

SangamSD $5,229.67

Allocation of $1028.17 from Programming Funds to SangamSD Fall GBM

Allocation of $3924.38 from Programming Funds to SangamSD Annual Raas Garba

Allocation of $277.12 from Programming Funds to SangamSD Samosa Social

Indian Student Association $5,094.02

Allocation of $4683.01 from Programming Funds to Indian Student Association Diwali 2019

Allocation of $411.01 from Programming Funds to Indian Student Association Welcome Back Dinner

Kappa Kappa Gamma $4640

Allocation of $4640 from Programming Funds to Kappa Kappa Gamma Kappa Karnival

Speech and Debate at the University of California: San Diego $4,430

Allocation of $145 from Programming Funds to Speech and Debate at the University of California: San Diego Mills Invitational at Palomar College

Allocation of $670 from Programming Funds to at the University of California: San Diego Speech and Debate Aztec Invitational at SDSU

Allocation of $2325 from Programming Funds to Speech and Debate at the University of California: San Diego Crossman Invitational at El Camino College

Allocation of $1290 from Programming Funds to Speech and Debate at the University of California: San Diego Fall at the Beach Invitational at CSU Long Beach

Panhellenic Association $3,980

Allocation of $1100 from Programming Funds to Panhellenic Association Panhellenic Info Night

Allocation of $2880 from Programming Funds to Panhellenic Association Panhellenic Info Night

Association for Computing Machinery $4,032.93

Allocation of $1620.15 from Programming Funds to Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Fall 2019 GBM

Allocation of $326.82 from Programming Funds to Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Coffee with Intuit

Allocation of $110.42 from Programming Funds to Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Pool and Ping Pong

Allocation of $199.06 from Programming Funds to Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Hack School – Node.js

Allocation of $110.42 from Programming Funds to Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Pool and Ping Pong

Allocation of $395.34 from Programming Funds to Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) First Year Survival Guide

Allocation of $189.06 from Programming Funds to Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Hack School – Databases

84.Allocation of $230.13 from Programming Funds to Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Resume Critique Workshop

Allocation of $371.51 from Programming Funds to Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Setting Up Your Coding Environment Workshop

Allocation of $189.06 from Programming Funds to Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Hack School – APIs

Allocation of $290.96 from Programming Funds to Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Networking / Interview Workshop

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers $3,6771.9

Allocation of $217.33 from Programming Funds to Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) IEEE Staff Member Meeting #1

Allocation of $337.78 from Programming Funds to Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Pumpkin Carving

Allocation of $1459.08 from Programming Funds to Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) IEEE Fall GBM

Allocation of $659.08 from Programming Funds to Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) IEEE Day 2019

Allocation of $1003.92 from Programming Funds to Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) IEEE Fall Career Preparation Event

Health and Medical Professions Preparation Program $3,556.61

Allocation of $3495.60 from Programming Funds to Health and Medical Professions Preparation Program (HMP3) HMP3 Pre-Health Fair

Allocation of $61.01 from Programming Funds to Health and Medical Professions Preparation Program (HMP3) Fall GBM

Triton Engineering Student Council $3,427.26

Allocation of $3046.04 from Programming Funds to Triton Engineering Student Council Engineers on the Green

Allocation of $381.22 from Programming Funds to Triton Engineering Student Council TESC GBM

Delta Sigma Pi $2,966.26

Allocation of $1272.03 from Programming Funds to Delta Sigma Pi Information Night

Allocation of $742.92 from Programming Funds to Delta Sigma Pi Social Night

Allocation of $951.31 from Programming Funds to Delta Sigma Pi Professional Night

Phi Delta Epsilon $2,564.90

Allocation of $1603.47 from Programming Funds to Phi Delta Epsilon Fall ’19 Info Night

Allocation of $61.43 from Programming Funds to Phi Delta Epsilon Fall ’19 Philanthropy Night

Allocation of $900 from Programming Funds to Phi Delta Epsilon Fall ’19 Speed Meeting

Biological Sciences Student Association $2,114.53

Allocation of $191.59 from Programming Funds to Biological Sciences Student Association Trivia Night

Allocation of $1075.01 from Programming Funds to Biological Sciences Student Association Fall GBM

Allocation of $409.38 from Programming Funds to Biological Sciences Student Association Professor Student Mixer

Allocation of $104.35 from Programming Funds to Biological Sciences Student Association Freshman Opportunities

Allocation of $122.83 from Programming Funds to Biological Sciences Student Association Racing through UCSD: Scavenger Hunt

Allocation of $211.37 from Programming Funds to Biological Sciences Student Association Mentor-Mentee Mixer

Chinese Union $1947.98

Allocation of $1947.98 from Programming Funds to Chinese Union General Body Meeting

American Chemical Society Student Association $1892.68

Allocation of $400.62 from Programming Funds to American Chemical Society Student Affiliates (ACSSA) Week 1 GBM Fall

Allocation of $345.41 from Programming Funds to American Chemical Society Student Affiliates (ACSSA) Week 2 GBM Fall

Allocation of $400.62 from Programming Funds to American Chemical Society Student Affiliates (ACSSA) Week 3 GBM Fall

Allocation of $345.41 from Programming Funds to American Chemical Society Student Affiliates (ACSSA) Week 4 GBM

Allocation of $400.62 from Programming Funds to American Chemical Society Student Affiliates (ACSSA) week 5 GBM

Alpha Epsilon Delta Pre-Health Professional Honor Society $1,799.95

Allocation of $448.74 from Programming Funds to Alpha Epsilon Delta Pre-Health Professional Honor Society AED GBM 1: How to obtain Research Opportunities at UCSD

Allocation of $448.74 from Programming Funds to Alpha Epsilon Delta Pre-Health Professional Honor Society AED GBM 2: Mentorship Night

Allocation of $314.63 from Programming Funds to Alpha Epsilon Delta Pre-Health Professional Honor Society CPR/BLS x AED Officer Speed Dating

Allocation of $587.84 from Programming Funds to Alpha Epsilon Delta Pre-Health Professional Honor Society Information Night

Catholic Student Community $1798.98

Allocation of $1798.98 from Programming Funds to Catholic Student Community (CSC) Welcome Mass

Triton Gaming $1,726

Allocation of $542.94 from Programming Funds to Triton Gaming Fall GBM

Allocation of $1183.06 from Programming Funds to Triton Gaming Division Showcase 2019

Muslim Student Association $1,668.56

Allocation of $440.01 from Programming Funds to Muslim Student Association Welcome Week Brunch

Allocation of $440.23 from Programming Funds to Muslim Student Association Dinner with the Chaplin

Allocation of $358.66 from Programming Funds to Muslim Student Association New Student Mixer

Allocation of $429.66 from Programming Funds to Muslim Student Association MSA GBM College Day

Business Council $1642.40

Allocation of $1642.40 from Programming Funds to Business Council Meet The Orgs

Biomedical Engineering Society $1,601.6

Allocation of $100 from Programming Funds to Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES) BMES General Body Meeting #1

Allocation of $47.38 from Programming Funds to Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES) First Translational Medicine Day Event Planning Committee

Allocation of $63.90 from Programming Funds to Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES) First Outreach Committee Meeting

Allocation of $620 from Programming Funds to Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES) BMES Mentorship Program Reveal

Allocation of $77.60 from Programming Funds to Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES) First Bioengineering Day Event Planning Committee Meeting

Allocation of $85 from Programming Funds to Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES) First Project Team Committee Meeting

Allocation of $43.65 from Programming Funds to Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES) First Lab Expo Planning Committee Meeting

Allocation of $564.07 from Programming Funds to Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES) Freshman/Transfer Orientation Mixer

Medical, Educational Missions and Outreach $1,597.69

Allocation of $1096.95 from Programming Funds to MEMO Fall GBM #1

Allocation of $250 from Programming Funds to M.E.M.O. at UCSD MEMO Alumni Mixer

Allocation of $250.74 from Programming Funds to M.E.M.O. at UCSD M.E.M.O. Board Game Night

Redeemer’s Grace Church $1419.13

Allocation of $600 from Programming Funds to Eat with RGC

Allocation of $273.30 from Programming Funds to Redeemer’s Grace Church Doubt Night

Allocation of $291.30 from Programming Funds to Redeemer’s Grace Church Doubt Night

Allocation of $254.53 from Programming Funds to Redeemer’s Grace Church RGC Basketball Tournament

Cognitive Science Student Association $1401.30

Allocation of $171.70 from Programming Funds to Cognitive Science Student Association Resume Workshop

Allocation of $129.60 from Programming Funds to Cognitive Science Student Association Class Introduction

Allocation of $1100 from Programming Funds to Cognitive Science Student Association CSSA First GBM

Triton A Cappella Community $1276.75

Allocation of $1276.75 from Programming Funds to Triton A Cappella Community A Cappella Wants You!

American Institute of Chemical Engineers $1,249.91

Allocation of $349.80 from Programming Funds to AIChE Career 101 Workshop

Allocation of $85.00 from Programming Funds to American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) Freshman/Transfer Mixer

Allocation of $367.06 from Programming Funds to American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) GBM#1

Allocation of $70.92 from Programming Funds to American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) AIChE FamilE Preparing Event

Allocation of $377.13 from Programming Funds to from Programming Funds to American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) AIChE Projects Welcome Night

RISHI UCSD $1,179.41

Allocation of $209.32 from Programming Funds to Project RISHI UCSD

Allocation of $177.67 from Programming Funds to Project RISHI UCSD Project RISHI GBM #2

Allocation of $792.42 from Programming Funds to Project RISHI UCSD Project RISHI Food For Thought

Asian and Pacific Islander Student Alliance $1,163.74

Allocation of $180 from Programming Funds to Asian and Pacific Islander Student Alliance (APSA) GBM 3

Allocation of $180 from Programming Funds to Asian and Pacific Islander Student Alliance (APSA) GBM 4

Allocation of $155 from Programming Funds to Asian and Pacific Islander Student Alliance (APSA) GBM 5

Allocation of $79.98 from Programming Funds to Asian and Pacific Islander Student Alliance (APSA) Mxntor Training

Allocation of $105.38 from Programming Funds to Asian and Pacific Islander Student Alliance (APSA) APSA Ice Cream Social

Allocation of $383.40 from Programming Funds to Asian and Pacific Islander Student Alliance (APSA) APSA (Dis)Orientation

Allocation of $79.98 from Programming Funds to Asian and Pacific Islander Student Alliance Mxntor Training

Navigators $1,044.83

Allocation of $864.98 from Programming Funds to Navigators NavNight

Allocation of $179.85 from Programming Funds to Navigators Nav Freshmen Launch

Pre-Pharmacy Society $927.38

Allocation of $194.24 from Programming Funds to Pre-Pharmacy Society (PPS) Meet the Board Game Night

Allocation of $348.84 from Programming Funds to Pre-Pharmacy Society (PPS) Why Pharmacy GBM

Allocation of $141.42 from Programming Funds to Pre-Pharmacy Society (PPS) 4 Year Plan Workshop

Allocation of $148.50 from Programming Funds to Pre-Pharmacy Society (PPS) Experience Fair

Allocation of $94.38 from Programming Funds to Pre-Pharmacy Society (PPS) Worker’s Appreciation Card Making

Lumnus Consulting $845

Allocation of $845 from Programming Funds to Lumnus Consulting Recruitment – Info Night

Undergraduate Mathematics Students $819.34

Allocation of $184.46 from Programming Funds to Society of Undergraduate Mathematics Students (SUMS) Board Game Night

Allocation of $634.88 from Programming Funds to Society of Undergraduate Mathematics Students (SUMS) Fall GBM

Multi-Asian Student Association $719.05

Allocation of $130.27 from Programming Funds to Multi-Asian Student Association MASA does Zumba

Allocation of $81.49 from Programming Funds to Multi-Asian Student Association MASA Speed Friending

Allocation of $75 from Programming Funds to Multi-Asian Student Association MASA Pre-Quarter Social

Allocation of $205.84 from Programming Funds to Multi-Asian Student Association Boba Taste Test

Allocation of $155.03 from Programming Funds to Multi-Asian Student Association Fall Festival

Allocation of $71.42 from Programming Funds to Multi-Asian Student Association MASA’s Running Man event

Sigma Chi Fraternity $620

Allocation of $620 from Programming Funds to Sigma Chi Fraternity Sigma Chi Career Summit

Pakistani Student Association $530.32

Allocation of $194.33 from Programming Funds to Pakistani Student Association Ice Cream Social

Allocation of $141.66 from Programming Funds to Pakistani Student Association Movie Night

Allocation of $194.33 from Programming Funds to Pakistani Student Association Study Social

Quidditch $512.64

Allocation of $179.27 from Programming Funds to Quidditch Halloween Movie Night

Allocation of $174.99 from Programming Funds to Quidditch GBM

Allocation of $158.38 from Programming Funds to Quidditch Study Session

Tau Kappa Epsilon $486.63

Allocation of $161.63 from Programming Funds to Tau Kappa Epsilon: Pizza, Pool & Pong with TKE

Allocation of $325 from Programming Funds to Tau Kappa Epsilon Meet the Tekes

4Corners Christian Fellowship at UCSD $400

Allocation of $400 from Programming Funds to 4Corners Christian Fellowship at UCSD 4Corners New Student Welcome Night

Triton XR $396.30

Allocation of $396.30 from Programming Funds to Triton XR Fall GBM

Students for Justice in Palestine $360

Allocation of $180 from Programming Funds to Students for Justice in Palestine SJP FALL GBM #1

Allocation of $180 from Programming Funds to Students for Justice in Palestine SJP FALL GBM #2

International Health Collective $335.92

Allocation of $335.92 from Programming Funds to International Health Collective GBM

Insight Pre-Optometry $325.82

Allocation of $153.44 from Programming Funds to Insight Pre-Optometry GBM

Allocation of $113.40 from Programming Funds to Insight Pre-Optometry Western University Presentation

Allocation of $58.98 from Programming Funds to Insight Pre-Optometry Insight Study Jam

Phi Sigma Pi $323.35

Allocation of $92.76 from Programming Funds to Phi Sigma Pi Info Session

Allocation of $111.08 from Programming Funds to Phi Sigma Pi Info Session

Allocation of $119.51 from Programming Funds to Phi Sigma Pi Scholarship Event

Microtomes $319.29

Allocation of $50 from Programming Funds to Microtomes Donut Board Game Social

Allocation of $31.42 from Programming Funds to Microtomes GBM

Allocation of $74.19 from Programming Funds to Microtomes Grantathon Info session 1

Allocation of $58.98 from Programming Funds to Microtomes Grantathon Info session 2

Allocation of $66 from Programming Funds to Microtomes Workshop: How to Read a Paper

Allocation of $38.70 from Programming Funds to Microtomes Workshop: GBM 2

Japanese Student Association UCSD $300

Allocation of $300 from Programming Funds to Japanese Student Association UCSD JSA Fall GBM #1

Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics $283.60

Allocation of $65.76 from Programming Funds to Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (oSTEM) FA19 Quoffee Study Time 1

Allocation of $65.76 from Programming Funds to Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (oSTEM) FA19 Quoffee Study Time 2

Allocation of $152.08 from Programming Funds to Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (oSTEM) GBM 2: Industry Mixer

United Taiwanese Association $263.11

Allocation of $263.11 from Programming Funds to United Taiwanese Association GBM

Chancellor’s Scholars Alliance $192.88

Allocation of $109.48 from Programming Funds to Chancellor’s Scholars Alliance CSA Game Night

Allocation of $83.40 from Programming Funds to Chancellor’s Scholars Alliance CSA Scavenger Hunt

Planned Parenthood Generation Action at UCSD $185.66

Allocation of $92.83 from Programming Funds to Planned Parenthood Generation Action at UCSD PPGA GBM #1: Info Game Night

Allocation of $92.83 from Programming Funds to Planned Parenthood Generation Action at UCSD PPGA GBM #2: Birth Control

Daughters of Triton $180.98

Allocation of $180.98 from Programming Funds to Daughters of Triton Fall 2019 Auditions

Students for Global Health $180

Allocation of $180 from Programming Funds to Students for Global Health Students for Global Health GBM 1

Undies for Oldies: Geriatrics Education and Medicine $157.50

Allocation of $157.50 from Programming Funds to Undies for Oldies: Geriatrics Education and Medicine GBM 1

SENDforC San Diego $150

Allocation of $150 from Programming Funds to SENDforC San Diego SENDforC Fall GBM #1

Health Care Frontiers $61.01