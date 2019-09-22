Summer 2019 Re-Cap — A Look at What Happened While You Were Away

Whether you were listening to Beyoncé slay as Nala in The Lion King or looking out at the beautiful sunset at the San Diego County Fair, if you missed anything that happened on campus over summer break, we’ve got you covered.
The Guardian sat down with students from Village Discussions in “Discursive Healing: A Look at Village Discussions.”
UCSD Transportation proposed weekend parking rates, which led to mass student opposition.
Despite Large Student Opposition, UCSD Will Charge for Weekend Parking Starting Fall Quarter
UCSD Transportation Will Work with Students to Develop Weekend Parking Fee for Fall Quarter 2019
The Guardian traveled to Washington, D.C. to witness a historic (and controversial) Supreme Court ruling to uphold partisan gerrymandering.
The Guardian in DC: Supreme Court Upholds Partisan Gerrymandering
Students across California demonstrated at the July UC Board of Regents meeting in support of on-campus medication abortion.
Students Demonstrate for On Campus Medication Abortion Access
Tragedy struck the North Torrey Pines Living and Learning Community when one construction worker was killed and several were injured in an accident.
Incident at UCSD Construction Site leaves Multiple Injured, One Dead
UC President Janet Napolitano announced her resignation in a September Regents Board meeting, following her six year tenure.
