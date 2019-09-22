Summer 2019 Re-Cap — A Look at What Happened While You Were Away

Whether you were listening to Beyoncé slay as Nala in The Lion King or looking out at the beautiful sunset at the San Diego County Fair, if you missed anything that happened on campus over summer break, we’ve got you covered.

The Guardian sat down with students from Village Discussions in “Discursive Healing: A Look at Village Discussions.”

UCSD Transportation proposed weekend parking rates, which led to mass student opposition.

The Guardian traveled to Washington, D.C. to witness a historic (and controversial) Supreme Court ruling to uphold partisan gerrymandering.

Students across California demonstrated at the July UC Board of Regents meeting in support of on-campus medication abortion.

Today and every day, we will continue to show up for #AbortionCareOnCampus until all CA students can get the care we need without unnecessary burdens or delay. It’s long past time to pass #SB24! pic.twitter.com/IbMUa4JBqO — Campus Action for Reproductive Equity (@justcareca) July 17, 2019

Tragedy struck the North Torrey Pines Living and Learning Community when one construction worker was killed and several were injured in an accident.

UC President Janet Napolitano announced her resignation in a September Regents Board meeting, following her six year tenure.