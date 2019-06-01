Peeks and Previews: June

May showers bring June flowers? With the weather (hopefully) clearing up soon, here are some things to do on and off campus to enjoy the start of the San Diego summer.

The San Diego County Fair is a summertime classic. This year, journey to the Emerald City while enjoying fried food-on-a-stick, rides, games, and various exhibits in fine art, photography, woodworking, gems and minerals, and home and hobby. Once the sun goes down, stay for the Toyota Summer Concert Series act of the night. This year’s lineup features renowned acts like Toby Keith, Smokey Robinson, Lindsey Stirling, and Pitbull.

Enjoy the two-mile music and art walk for Art Around Adams on June 1. With performances by local artists and exhibits from local businesses and creators, there’s bound to be something for every age. Don’t feel like walking? Take a ride on the “Comedy Trolley” instead.

Head to Waterfront Park on June 8 and 9 for the San Diego Festival of the Arts. This event will showcase stunning works of painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, ceramics, wood, fiber and mixed media from nearly 200 artists and will feature a silent auction, a wine and beer garden, live entertainment, and food from San Diego’s top restaurants. However, the best part is that all proceeds go to supporting San Diegans with disabilities.

What could be better than free brunch? On June 9, head to The Loft for a breakfast buffet and de-stress before finals with a screening of Friends.

From June 11 to 13, support the graduating Interdisciplinary Computing and the Arts seniors as they showcase their final projects in the Adam D. Kamil Gallery in Mandeville Center. This show features works including electronic installations, virtual reality, animations, video games, coding art, projection mapping, performances, and more.

Too much Little Italy, not enough time? Get a Taste of Little Italy in this unique event on June 19 where the neighborhood’s restaurants open their doors for participants to enjoy a sample of their most popular dishes. Tickets are a bit pricey at $45, but ticket holders can choose between a “North Route” and a “South Route,” each route including more than 15 eateries, to pick the places that will most satisfy their palettes.

The first annual Scoop San Diego Ice Cream Festival is taking place on June 23. Get your favorite ice cream fix from local shops that will be serving their take on this sweet treat on North Park Way and 30th Street in North Park. The proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit Monarch School San Diego in Barrio Logan for children impacted by homelessness.

In the concert mood? San Diego has a great lineup of singers this month; catch Jennifer Lopez at Pechanga Arena on June 10, Paul McCartney in Petco Park on June 22, or Khalid in Pechanga Arena on June 23, just to name a few.