AFSCME Strikes for the Fifth Time This Year Across all UC Campuses

AFSCME Local 3299, the largest employee union representing workers in the UC system, organized protests across all 10 UC campuses and some medical centers on May 16 for the fifth strike within a year against the university’s labor practices. The most immediate reason for the strikes is the recent filing of three more Unfair Labor Practice charges against the UC Regents, which include allegations of outsourcing and a failure to bargain with the union.

One of the three most recent complaints alleges that the UC system refused to bargain over a proposed decision to contract work away from major bargaining unit-represented workers.

According to the filings, by refusing and failing to meet with the union, the UC System broke state governmental code. These complaints are currently being investigated by California’s Public Employee Relations Board (PERB), a quasi-judicial agency that mediates oversees the implementation of labor codes.

“PERB should compel the University to cease and desist from proceeding with a plan to contract out bargaining unit work, restore the status quo, and if the University proceeds over the union’s objection, to make whole the affected employees and bargaining units by restoring the value of all work lost as a result of the University’s unlawful conduct,” one of the complaints reads.

At UC San Diego, union members marched in front of Geisel Library, while simultaneous rallies were held outside of the medical centers in East Campus and Hillcrest. In addition to AFSCME and UPTE-CWA union members, members and representatives from the San Diego Labor Council, the San Diego Building and Construction Trades Union rallied in solidarity.

“It’s been over two years of bargaining, and what they bring to the table is two percent raises that don’t even keep up with the increased costs of food, gas, or rent and utilities,” Keith Maddox of the Labor Council said as he addressed the crowd. “On top of that, they want to outsource your jobs. Hundreds of millions of dollars of outsourcing is what they’re proposing. 1 in 6 jobs [are] already being outsourced. If it isn’t your job, it will be tomorrow.”

UC spokesperson Claire Doan contests that the UC administration has made attempts to bargain and that it is instead the union that refuses to come to the table.

“Despite more than 30 days of bargaining sessions and multiple competitive proposals put forth by UC over the past two years,” Doan wrote in an email statement, “AFSCME leaders have continually prevented members from voting – and deciding for themselves – whether they believe the university’s offer is fair.”

Maddox offered an alternative view of the situation, asking Thursday’s crowd, “What good is coming to the table if they’re just going to take your jobs?”

Doan also suggested that the continued strike activity is a leverage tactic.

“Five disruptive strikes since last May — including three in the past several months — come at a cost to patients, students, and UC communities, while doing nothing to advance negotiations,” Doan wrote in a university statement. “The way to a deal is at the bargaining table, not on the picket lines.”

UPTE Margret Sheridan told the crowd that persistent striking is a good thing.

“[The UC system] wants us to get tired,” Sheridan said at Thursday’s rally. “They are trying to wait it out, to see how long it takes for you to tire out.”

Another of the ULP complaints filed last week alleges that the university did not notify the unions about plans to contract with San Diego-based Aya Healthcare to provide non-union labor of an annual cost of $150 million.

Michael Avant, Vice President of AFSCME 3299, put this outsourcing plan into perspective.

“Currently we have 7,000 workers who are outsourced right now,” Avant said on Thursday. “With the current proposals that the UC is offering, they would add another 1700 jobs to be contracted out yearly, adding another $150 million to the already $450 million worth of labor they’re outsourcing.”

Also in attendance was current mayoral candidate and City Councilmember Barbara Bry, who briefly expressed her support for the union’s struggle.

“I want you to know I stand with you to negotiate fair jobs” Bry said. “I want you to be able to support your families and continue to live in San Diego.”

The protests are expected to continue throughout the day. The UCSD Guardian will post more updates as they become available.

Photo by Tyler Faurot.