Peeks and Previews: November

November means that winter is fast approaching and we’re looking for every excuse to buy a pumpkin spice latte before the coveted autumn season is over. As we reach the end of the quarter and the impending doom of finals, it’s only the anticipation of Thanksgiving and the holiday season that’s getting us through midterms and powering us through sickness. If you’re itching to get off campus, here are some events that will let you experience all that San Diego has to offer this month.

Eat your worries away at the San Diego Bay Wine and Food Festival. In this eight-day extravaganza starting Nov. 11, local and international talent come together for the largest wine and culinary event on the West Coast. Though some of the events, like truffle rolling and celebrity chef tastings, are a bit on the pricier end, foodies might find the experience worth it. If you’re interested in culinary arts or just want to be around the action, the event is also open to volunteers.

You don’t need to go far for live theatre. This month, three plays open on our very own campus: Mother Courage and Her Children on Nov. 16., Our Town on Nov. 27, and A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes on Nov. 30. UC San Diego students can get discounted $10 tickets with their student ID.

In need of some fluffy therapy? On Nov. 17, Liberty Station will be filled with puppers and doggos alike for the Doggie Street Festival. The event brings together the entire San Diego rescue community for a massive cat and dog adopt-a-thon and educates attendees about responsible adoption and pet health. Head here to find the perfect cuddly companion or just to pet some pups.

Start your holiday shopping at the San Diego Made Holiday Market on Nov. 18. Grab some coffee or tea at the bar before browsing products from over 75 local creators, making DIY flower crowns and gift tags, and trying your luck at the free raffle. The first 100 guests at the event will score a swag bag, so get there early!

Head to El Cajon on Nov. 18 for the annual Mother Goose Parade. Aside from being a fun community event, parade participants educate the public by “depicting the promotion of arts, culture, heritage or science, advancement of human rights, literacy and education, religion, community development, environment protection or improvement.”

Get some exercise in before Thanksgiving dinner with Father Joe’s Villages Thanksgiving Day 5K. After a run around downtown San Diego, enjoy the dog-friendly race festival, which features a costume contest, live music, homemade pies and other vendors, and a beer garden. The Oceanside Turkey Trot, also on Nov. 22, is another option if you prefer the beach as your backdrop. Both events raise money for communities in need in and around San Diego.

To close out the Thanksgiving festivities and to usher in the holidays, make your way to one of the many tree lighting ceremonies. The 16th Annual Lighting of the Forum takes place in Carlsbad on Nov. 24, or make the trek out to Julian on the same day for Julian Country Christmas, (and don’t forget to grab some pie afterward!). On Nov. 30, Liberty Station’s festivities include an outdoor screening of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” A full list of tree lightings can be found here.