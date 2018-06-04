International Fraud Investigator Peter Humphrey Speaks at UCSD on Experience In Chinese Prison

It was the first time Humphrey spoke publicly since being released in June 2015.

This past Thursday, Peter Humphrey, founder of company ChinaWhys, a risk-management firm in China that handled private investigations to assess domestic and international regulatory compliance of businesses in China, came to UC San Diego to recount his story dealing with the Chinese criminal system. After a case of an internal investigation that ChinaWhys was hired to conduct on one of British corporation Glaxo Smith Kline’s employees, Humphrey was sentenced to 87 months in Chinese federal prison on charges of obstruction of justice by the authorities in Shanghai. After over a year of court appeals, diplomatic efforts by foreign ambassadors, and battling cancer, Humphrey was finally released, and left with a remarkable testimony.

As a Chinese scholar with over 20 years in journalism, Peter Humphrey described his relation with the Eastern giant as a “43-year-old love affair.”

Between 2003 and 2013 Peter and his wife ran their company ChinaWhys which utilized publicly available information to determine whether or not enterprises in various sectors were engaging in white collar crimes and “fraud in every imaginable shape and form.”

Over the years, ChinaWhys conducted large-scale investigations for global organizations. From dealing with sales managers engaging in corrupt practices, such as leaking private internal company data to the Chinese government and upper management personnel receiving bribes to discriminately facilitate vaccine distribution, Humphrey and his wife had grown accustomed to the complexities of operating within the legal process — until one day they were “shanghaied.”

After a Chinese employee from British pharmaceutical and healthcare corporation GSK received word that ChinaWhys was investigating suspicious activity on her behalf with regards to company documents, Humphrey received word that certain retaliation would follow. Soon after, Humphrey, along with his wife, who is a Chinese citizen, were detained by Chinese authorities on grounds of obstruction of justice.

Humphrey’s gruesome retelling of his conditions while in prison described much of what he called “political purge under disguise of judicial ruling.” He was sentenced to two and a half years in Chinese prison and deportation; as for his wife, she was sentenced to two years and monetary fines. After being separated from his wife, Humphrey was served food in dog bowls, often confined to spend all his time exclusively in his cell, faced with extensive interrogations where he was often locked in an iron chair and coerced into signing false confessions or “gag pledges,” and most detrimentally denied access to medical care while undergoing the various stages of prostate cancer.

While in prison, Peter encountered many other individuals detained for cases involving the Chinese government. Among them were American businessmen and a traveling schoolteacher, who remain detained to this day on allegations of which such evidence has not been fully disclosed.

“Chinese laws have not moved out of the shadow of the party’s rules,” Humphrey remarked.

Facing severe duress, Humphrey’s ability to legally challenge the allegations against him were significantly restricted. With very limited time to speak with his attorneys, limited or no permission to make phone calls, and briefings only minutes before each court hearing, Peter Humphrey concluded his experience to be summed as torture according to United Nations treaties and International Law.

After lobbying by British and American ambassadors and international pressure on their behalf, Humphrey and his wife were released on June 9, 2015. He remains determined to challenge the rulings against him, and expose the chronic mechanism of party authority between China’s prosecutors and the judiciary branch.

“By no stretch of imagination are they independent or impartial,” Humphrey emphasized.

Today Humphrey is working with the American court system towards exposing how China persists in legislating retroactively to cover up past judicial abuses within their legal system.