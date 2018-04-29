UCSD Attends Steve Scott Invitational

The UC San Diego track and field team recently competed in the Steve Scott Invitational. The invitational, spanning from Friday, April 27 to Saturday, April 28, was held at UC Irvine. The Tritons did not have the strongest showing at the Invitational, but several athletes did finish in the top 10 of some events.

Senior Meghan Fletcher placed second in the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:01.05. Junior Kelly Strand finished at seventh at 1:02.73. At eighth, sophomore Claudia Cox had a time of 1:02.77, right behind her fellow Triton. Sophomore Melissa Seaman barely finished out of the top 10, finishing with an 11th-place time of 1:03.962.

For the women’s triple jump, redshirt junior Tais Marinho-Gomez came in fourth with a score of 11.92 meters in her fifth and final vault. Prior to the vault, Marinho-Gomez had missed all four of her vaults and was at risk of finishing without a score. Fortunately, she was able to focus and finish strong.

Junior Esther Nofodji gave the Tritons another top-10 finish with a 43.55-meter throw, giving her 10th place in the women’s discus throw.

On the men’s side, senior Paul Doan earned a third-placed finish in the men’s 100-meter dash with a time of 10.527, barely beating the runner behind him by 0.002 seconds.

For the men’s 400-meter dash, sophomore Makhai Husband ran a 50.03 to place 10th in the race.

Sophomore Josef Polk finished fourth in the men’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 53.13. In the same event, freshman Kiasa Salgado came in at ninth with a time of 54.96.

In the men’s high jump, senior Brett Molster jumped 1.91 meters to place fifth. In the men’s pole vault, freshman Evan Shimasaki jumped for 4.75 meters, enough for a ninth-place finish.

For the men’s hammer throw, senior Josh Makieve threw for 52.88 meters that earned him sixth place. Fellow Triton senior Mason Falahat placed in 10th with throw of 48.52 meters.

Senior Cole Mears placed third in the men’s javelin throw with a score of 57.64 meters.

The Tritons look to forward to the upcoming California Collegiate Athletic Association Championships. The CCAA Championships start on Thursday, May 3 and run until Saturday, May 5.